medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Physical Activity can Lower Risk of Death from Heart Disease

by Hannah Joy on  October 19, 2018 at 10:15 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Regular physical activity can lower the increased risk of death associated with frailty in older adults, reveals a new study.
Physical Activity can Lower Risk of Death from Heart Disease
Physical Activity can Lower Risk of Death from Heart Disease

Frailty is a health condition that increases risks of poor health, falls, disability, and death in older adults. Signs of frailty include weakness, weight loss, slow walking speed, exhaustion, and low levels of activity. As our population ages, scientists expect that more and more of us will need to address frailty and its associated health concerns.

Geriatrics is the branch of healthcare dedicated to working with older people. Geriatrics experts have suggested that physical activity may one of the best ways to prevent frailty.

Physical activity includes walking and other gentle forms of exercise. It is proven to improve health. Physical activity can lower the risk of many chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, several cancers, and depression.

Exercise also can improve your ability to perform your daily activities and can lower your risk of death from heart disease.

In frail older adults, physical activity has been shown to improve strength, balance, agility (the ability to move quickly and easily), walking speed, and muscle mass (the amount of muscle you have in your body). These are all key functions tied to frailty.

Researchers recently reviewed a number of studies about exercise in frail older adults. The review found a number of studies that showed exercise helped reduce falls, improved walking ability, improved balance or increased muscle strength. However, we still don't know whether physical activity can reduce death among frail older adults.

Researchers recently designed a study to fill that knowledge gap by exploring whether physical activity could lower the high rate of death associated with frailty in older people. Their study was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The researchers used information from the UAM (Universidad Autonoma de Madrid) study, which included people 60-years-old and older who lived at home in Spain.

The 3,896 study participants were selected according to sex and age. Information was collected at the participants' homes through personal interviews, and physical examinations were performed by trained personnel.

Researchers assessed how much physical activity the participants did by asking whether they were generally inactive during their leisure time, or engaged in physical activity occasionally, several times a month, or several times a week.

Frailty was determined with the FRAIL scale, which measures five components of frailty: Fatigue, low Resistance (ability to maintain an effort, such as climbing stairs), limitation in the Ability to walk several hundred yards, Illness, and weight Loss.

Researchers reported that, of the participants:

  • 12 percent reported having fatigue
  • 7 percent had low resistance
  • 4 percent had difficulties walking
  • 2 percent had experienced weight loss
  • 2 percent were sick

    • That means:

  • 52 percent of the study participants were in robust health
  • 4 percent were pre-frail (the medical term for a weakened state of health before someone is considered frail)
  • 6 percent were frail

    • The study's follow-up period was 14 years. During that time, 1,801 participants died (46% of total participants), including 672 due to cardiovascular disease.

    Compared with robust participants, pre-frail and frail people had a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease. Having any one of the five components of the FRAIL scale was linked to a higher risk of mortality from any cause.

    The researchers said that being pre-frail or frail could be linked to a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease. However, being physically active was linked to a lower risk for death among pre-frail and frail individuals. What's more, deaths from cardiovascular disease in people who were physically active but also frail were similar to levels for pre-frail and inactive people.

    The researchers said their findings suggest that physical activity might partly reduce the increased risk of death associated with frailty in older adults.



    Source: Eurekalert

    Post a Comment

    Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
    Notify me when reply is posted
    I agree to the terms and conditions
    Advertisement

    Most Popular On Medindia:

    Sponsored Article

    Sponsored Article

    Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

    Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

    The Essence of Yoga

    The Essence of Yoga

    Recommended Reading

    Physical Activity: Key to Heart-healthy Lifestyle

    Physical Activity: Key to Heart-healthy Lifestyle

    Physical inactivity is considered one of the leading modifiable risk factors for heart disease, along with smoking status and high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels.

    Urban Training Intervention Improves Physical Activity in COPD Patients

    Urban Training Intervention Improves Physical Activity in COPD Patients

    A new approach for the management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is to increase physical activity with an urban training program.

    Lack of Physical Activity Puts 1.4 Billion People at Risk of Diseases: Study

    Lack of Physical Activity Puts 1.4 Billion People at Risk of Diseases: Study

    More than 1.4 billion people are at risk of diseases because of not doing enough physical exercise, finds a new study.

    More Than 35 Percent of People in India Low on Physical Activity: WHO

    More Than 35 Percent of People in India Low on Physical Activity: WHO

    Over 35 percent of Indians are physically inactive. Inadequate physical activity may increase the risk of developing heart diseases, cancers, diabetes, and mental health problems.

    Aortic Valve Stenosis

    Aortic Valve Stenosis

    Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

    Bereavement

    Bereavement

    Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

    Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

    Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

    Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

    Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity  Vigorous Physical Activity

    Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity  Vigorous Physical Activity

    Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

    Mitral Valve Prolapse

    Mitral Valve Prolapse

    Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

    Statins

    Statins

    Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

    Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

    Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

    If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

    More News on:

    Death Facts Heart Healthy Heart Bereavement Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity  Vigorous Physical Activity 

    News A - Z

    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

    News Search

    Medindia Newsletters

    Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    Find a Doctor

    Stay Connected

    • Available on the Android Market
    • Available on the App Store

    What's New on Medindia

    Diet For Vertigo

    Diet For Vertigo

    True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

     Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

    Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

    Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

     Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

    Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

    Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

     View All

    News Category

    News Archive