Rapid Rise of Wellness Economy: Global Shift Toward Health and Well-being

From 2013 to 2023, the wellness economy grew at 6.5% annually, surpassing global GDP growth, reflecting rising demand for healthier lifestyles.

Wellness Economy Dominating Global Markets

Wellness Real Estate: 18.1% annual growth

Public Health, Preventative & Personalized Medicine: 15.2% annual growth

Mental Wellness: 11.6% annual growth

Industry Forecasts

Wellness Real Estate: Projected to grow at 15.8% annually

Mental Wellness: Expected to grow by 12.2% annually

Wellness Tourism: Forecasted to grow by 10.2% annually

Thermal & Mineral Springs: Predicted to increase by 9.2% annually

Healthy Eating, Nutrition, and Weight Loss: Expected to grow by 6.4% annually

The Wellness Decade (2013-2023)

The wellness economy has seen remarkable growth since the pandemic,).This sector now accounts for. Despite global challenges, wellness has become a universal value, exceeding politics and ideologies as people increasingly seek resources to build healthier lives for themselves and their families.Between 2019 and 2023, nearly all wellness sectors exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with the following areas experiencing the highest growth rates:The, including pharmaceuticals, IT, and sports. It is also. Astonishingly, wellness now represents over 60% of global health spending, estimated at $10.6 trillion., together accounting for over 90% of the global economy in this sector. North America leads with a market size of $2.2 trillion, followed by Asia-Pacific at $1.9 trillion, and Europe at $1.7 trillion.Notably, North America and Europe also lead in per capita wellness spending, with North Americans spending $5,768 per capita, compared to $1,794 in Europe.The wellness sector is expected to expanding rapidly,. By the end of this period, the wellness economy is expected to account for 6.8% of global GDP. Key growth sectors include:, and five market areas are expected to exceed $1 trillion in size for the first time, includingOver the past decade, consumer demand for wellness has increased, making it a pivotal era in the sector's development. The wellness economy grew at a rate of 6.5% per year during this time, significantly outpacing global GDP growth.The growing influence of wellness is a reflection of societal shifts, including a rising aging population, the global prevalence of chronic illness, and an increasing focus on mental well-being.As these dynamics continue, the, surpassing other industries in both size and impact.Source-Medindia