Too much screen time harms teens' sleep, raising the risk of depression, especially in girls, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the open-access journalby Sebastian Hökby of Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, and colleagues ().Recently, the Swedish Public Health Agency published recommendations that adolescents use no more than, partly to promote better sleep. Previous studies have suggested associations between screen time, sleep disruptions, and depression in teens. However, sleep problems and depression often coincide, and the direction of these associations has been unclear.In the new study, researchers tracked 4,810 Swedish students aged 12-16, collecting data on sleep quality and quantity, depressive symptoms, and screen usage at three timepoints over the course of a year.The researchers found that, impacting both the duration and quality of sleep.– disrupting multiple aspects of the human sleep-wake cycle at once.Among boys, screen time had a direct adverse effect on depression after twelve months, while among girls the depressive effect was mediated through sleep disturbances. Sleep could explain about half (38%-57%) of the association between screen time and depression in girls., but these were not strongly associated to later depression.Scroll More, Sleep Less, Feel Worse: The Teen Mental Health Trap The authors summarize: “In this study, we found that. In turn, this led to increased depression levels, especially among girls.”They add: “Our results do suggest that, in line with previous World Health Organization statements…if screen times were somehow reduced, for example through public health policies, our results imply that the high burden of depressive states among young Swedish women, and maybe young men, would likely decrease.”Source-PLOS