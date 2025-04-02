Screen Time in Bed: A Recipe for Sleepless Nights

Screen use before bed increases the risk of insomnia and reduces sleep time, regardless of the type of screen activity.

Highlights: Screen use in bed increases insomnia risk by 59% and shortens sleep duration by 24 miutes

Social media was not more disruptive than other screen activities

Reducing screen time in bed can improve sleep quality

Did You Know?

In the evening, use technology mindfully. Swap interactive devices (video games, web surfing, and messaging) for passive ones (such as music listening, reading an e-book). #medindia #sleep #technology’

The Four Ways Screens Affect Sleep

Investigating Screen Habits and Sleep Patterns

Screen Use Displaces Sleep, Not Wakefulness

5 Effective Health Tips to Tackle Insomnia

Set a Consistent Sleep Schedule – Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Reduce Screen Time Before Bed – Avoid screens 30-60 minutes before sleep to limit blue light exposure.

Avoid screens 30-60 minutes before sleep to limit blue light exposure. Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine – Engage in calming activities like reading or meditation.

Engage in calming activities like reading or meditation. Watch Your Diet – Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals before bedtime.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals before bedtime. Optimize Your Sleep Environment – Keep your bedroom dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature.

