medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Urban Training Intervention Improves Physical Activity in COPD Patients

by Hannah Joy on  October 6, 2018 at 10:23 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The key strategy to fight against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is to increase physical activity, reveals a new study.
Urban Training Intervention Improves Physical Activity in COPD Patients
Urban Training Intervention Improves Physical Activity in COPD Patients

The study was published in European Respiratory Journal, the Urban Training intervention for COPD patients designed by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) --an institution supported by "la Caixa" Foundation-- has proved efficacious in achieving, for the first time, a significant long-term increase in physical activity.

"So far, interventions aimed at increasing physical activity had focused on the patients' individual biological and psychological factors. We had already observed that COPD patients who walk the dog or take care of their grandchildren have higher physical activity levels, so we changed perspective in order to propose a customised approach according to each patient's interpersonal and environmental determinants of physical activity" explains ISGlobal researcher and lead author of the study Ane Arbillaga.

The Urban Training project proposes a tailored intervention based on six components: interviews and follow-up phone calls aimed at increasing and maintaining participants' motivation; a selection of previously validated walking trials with different levels of difficulty; a pedometer and a calendar so that participants can record their physical activity; motivational or informative text messages sent regularly via mobile phone; join a walking group once a month with an experienced trainer; and a phone number to contact physiotherapists for any questions.

To assess the efficacy and the effectiveness of this innovative approach, the research team recruited 407 COPD patients in 33 health care centres in five Catalan seaside cities (Viladecans, Gavŕ, Barcelona, Badalona and Mataró).

Participants were divided in two groups: the control group followed standard treatment and recommendations, while the other group followed the Urban Training in addition to usual care. Analyses revealed that, after 12 months, patients who followed the recommendations of the Urban Training group increased their physical activity by more than 900 steps per day, as compared to the control group.

This is the first time an intervention is shown to have an effect beyond 4 months. This is probably the reason the Rehabilitation Area of the European Respiratory Society selected this study among the five best ones in the last 12 months.

"These are encouraging results for COPD research and show that Urban Training can open new avenues in disease management", says Judith Garcia-Aymerich, coordinator of the study and head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Environment programme at ISGlobal.

"The data clearly underpin the need to consider individual social and cultural factors as well as each person's environment when designing future interventions," she adds.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD: New Revelations

Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD: New Revelations

In patients with moderate-to-very-severe COPD, the drug tiotropium is more effective than salmeterol in preventing exacerbations.

Exercise Reduces Anxiety, Depression Risk in COPD Patients

Exercise Reduces Anxiety, Depression Risk in COPD Patients

Regular physical activity cuts anxiety and depression risk in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Smoking Linked to Increased Risk of Early Death in Young Women With Breast Cancer

Smoking Linked to Increased Risk of Early Death in Young Women With Breast Cancer

Women with breast cancer should be informed about the importance of smoking cessation as women who are active smokers have a higher risk of death.

Urbanization And Rising Respiratory Problems

Urbanization And Rising Respiratory Problems

Urbanization is not bad altogether. Undertaking the correct approaches during urban planning can avoid most of the environmental problems associated with it.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Emphysema

Emphysema

Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flow to lungs, leading to breathlessness and cough.

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

Workout Pain

Workout Pain

Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essential. Workout pain is often unavoidable but it is important to recognize the type of pain.

More News on:

Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap Emphysema Workout Pain Pneumonectomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Saffron

Health Benefits of Saffron

Saffron, the famous spice known for its color and aroma, is the stigma of a flower which blossoms ...

 Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive