Is Fusion Protein Sotatercept a Promising Drug for Pulmonary Hypertension?

Under 2% of sotatercept users were hospitalized versus 8.8% on dummy treatment for worsening pulmonary hypertension.
Introducing the biological product, sotatercept, to standard pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapy, can improve respiratory health by reducing disease progression and the risk of hospitalization, particularly within the first year of the treatment (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sotatercept for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension within the First Year after Diagnosis
Go to source). The data was based on a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Sotatercept can reduce disease advancement, declining in heart and lung function by 76%, while the risk of clinical events can be lowered from 8.8% to less than 2%.
Investigators for the phase 3 clinical trial detected positive results for patients after just three doses of the injectable medication, which sold under the brand name Winrevair.
Results were presented at the 2025 European Respiratory Society Congress in Amsterdam.
The Profound Efficiency of Sotatercept Forces Early Trial Conclusion“These results are incredibly promising for patients early in their journey with pulmonary arterial hypertension, which still has limited treatment options,” said first author Vallerie V. McLaughlin, M.D., the Kim A. Eagle Endowed Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at University of Michigan Medical School.
McLaughlin, who directs the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, was lead investigator of the double-blind, placebo-controlled HYPERION study.
The clinical trial concluded early due to loss of clinical equipoise, meaning researchers felt they could not ethically continue the study due to overwhelmingly positive results for patients on sotatercept compared to placebo in recent sotatercept randomized, controlled trials.
Sotatercept's Novel Approach: Targeting Disease Progression“PAH is a chronic, progressive condition with high morbidity and mortality, and many patients present at advanced stages of disease,” McLaughlin said.
“Our findings suggest early treatment with sotatercept may help patients to achieve and maintain a lower risk status and improve outcomes.”
Sotatercept is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, and is offered in concert with standard-of-care therapies.
The medication offers a novel approach by targeting proteins called activins. In PAH, elevated activin signaling can eventually thicken the pulmonary arteries, putting extra work on the heart to pump blood to the lungs.
The Combined Impact of STELLAR and ZENITH Trials on Disease StagesPast studies of sotatercept showed benefits for patients with high-risk as well as those with longstanding pulmonary arterial hypertension.
The initial trial, STELLAR, found that patients taking the medication had improved capacity for exercise. The ZENITH trial demonstrated a decreased risk of death, hospitalization and lung transplantation in those at high risk of death.
Patients in both studies had a diagnosis of PAH for an average of seven to eight years. HYPERION extends the evidence base to patients diagnosed within one year.
Reduced Hospitalization and Safety Profile in Pulmonary HypertensionFewer than 2% of participants taking sotatercept in the HYPERION trial were hospitalized for worsening PAH symptoms, compared to 8.8% of the placebo group.
The most common adverse events reported with sotatercept were nosebleeds and spider veins.
“The positive effects of adding sotatercept to standard therapy in patients with PAH are remarkable,” said Victor M. Moles, M.D., HYPERION investigator and clinical associate professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School.
“The results from the HYPERION trial underscore the critical importance of early intervention, demonstrating that earlier treatment leads to better outcomes.”
