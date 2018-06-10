Zimbabwe has started to vaccinate nearly 1.4 million people to fight the worst cholera outbreak in a decade, which killed 49 people and infected thousands more.

Zimbabwe Launches Vaccination Drive to Combat Deadly Cholera Outbreak

Zimbabwe's government declares a deadly cholera outbreak is being brought under control despite many challenges ranging from antibiotic resistance, illicit trade in stool samples and anger over movement restrictions.But, a rapid intervention organized by the government and international aid agencies has noticed the number of new cases fall, said officials. With the help of a vaccination drive that begins this week, additional improvements can be made."Because of the measures we have put in place, we have managed to stagnate the number of deaths," said Obadiah Moyo, Zimbabwe's health minister.He also added that we are moving forward in the right direction, as the number of new developing cases are very, very limited.The outbreak of thehas mainly occurred due to theZimbabwe's quick response to the outbreak, marked by the, has gained appreciation from donors.With plans to deliver 1.4 million cholera vaccinations, creates new hope that Zimbabwe can keep the current outbreak in check and successfully avoid a repeat of the disastrous outbreak that claimed over 4,000 lives and infected nearly 100,000 people in 2008 and 2009.Source: Medindia