Cholera Outbreak Kills 20 People in Zimbabwe

by Iswarya on  September 12, 2018 at 9:53 AM
Zimbabwe has announced a health emergency in its capital after a cholera outbreak infected more than 2000 people and claimed the lives of 20.
Cholera Outbreak Kills 20 People in Zimbabwe

Numerous residents of the Harare suburbs of Glen View and Budiriro fell ill when a blocked sewer pipe contaminated their drinking water, Efe news reported.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo visited cholera patients at hospitals in Zimbabwe's capital and told reporters the Health Ministry was doing everything it could to prevent more deaths and would seek to contain cases of cholera and typhoid fever.

Although they live in the country's economic center, Harareans do not escape the limited access to drinking water that inhabitants of the more far-flung areas of the country endure. Many are forced to risk consuming contaminated water.

Cholera is contracted through food or water, which leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration and can be fatal if not treated.

Between 2008-9, over 4,000 people died in the space of nine months and 90,000 people were infected during the worst cholera epidemic recorded in Zimbabwe.

Source: IANS

