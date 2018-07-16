medindia
Cholera Outbreak Kills 6 People in Cameroon, Central Africa

by Rishika Gupta on  July 16, 2018
Cholera outbreak kills six people in Cameroon, Yaoundé capital, Central Africa. Cases of this outbreak have been documented since May 2018 in four districts explains Andre Mama Fouda, Health Minister of Cameroon.
Cholera Outbreak Kills 6 People in Cameroon, Central Africa

The cholera outbreak has affected 43 people since May informs the health ministry.

"From the moment the first cases were documented in the northern region, every measure was taken to contain the epidemic," Fouda said.

Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It can be transmitted by drinking water or eating food contaminated with this bacterium.

In its previous outbreak, Cholera killed more than 750 people in Cameroon.

Source: Medindia

