Cholera Outbreak Kills 6 People in Cameroon, Central Africa

Cholera outbreak kills six people in Cameroon, Yaoundé capital, Central Africa. Cases of this outbreak have been documented since May 2018 in four districts explains Andre Mama Fouda, Health Minister of Cameroon.

The cholera outbreak has affected 43 people since May informs the health ministry.



‘This is not the first time that the cholera outbreak has happened here in Cameroon. Previously in 2010, nearly 750 people were killed because of this outbreak.’ "From the moment the first cases were documented in the northern region, every measure was taken to contain the epidemic," Fouda said.



Vibrio cholerae. It can be transmitted by drinking water or eating food contaminated with this bacterium.



In its previous outbreak, Cholera killed more than 750 people in Cameroon.



