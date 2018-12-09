medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

UN Report: 821 Million Faced Food Shortage In 2017

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 12, 2018 at 9:15 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In 2017, the number of people facing food shortage and undernourishment increased to 821 million, according to a report released by UN organizations.
UN Report: 821 Million Faced Food Shortage In 2017
UN Report: 821 Million Faced Food Shortage In 2017

The uptick in global undernourishment was particularly focused in South America and Africa, said the report "The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World", Efe news reported.

In Africa, an estimated 256 million people, or 20 per cent of the population on the continent, were affected by undernourishment in 2017, often due to crises related to either adverse weather trends such as drought or armed conflict.

Heavily populated Asia saw a downward trend in the number of the hungry in 2017 as researchers documented roughly 515 million people, or 11.4 per cent of the population, suffering from food shortage.

Economic crises in South America spurred a slight increase in the number of undernourished to 39 million people, or 6.1 per cent of the total population including the Caribbean region.

"Adult obesity, on the other hand, is worsening," the report warned.

Adult obesity rates continue to rise each year, from 11.7 per cent in 2012 to 13.2 per cent in 2016. This means that in 2017 more than one in eight adults, or more than 672 million, in the world is obese, it added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Grave Food Shortages in Ebola-Hit Nations: UN

Grave Food Shortages in Ebola-Hit Nations: UN

Labour shortages and disrupted cross-border trade caused by the deadly Ebola outbreak have sparked "grave food security concerns" in the worst-hit countries, reveal the United Nations.

Food Shortage may Become Critical World Issue by Next 40 Years

Food Shortage may Become Critical World Issue by Next 40 Years

Within the next 40 years, food shortage may start to bear serious implications for people and governments.

Instant Noodles may Help Combat World Hunger, Say Researchers

Instant Noodles may Help Combat World Hunger, Say Researchers

Instant noodles could help satiate hunger, claim researchers.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ...

 The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive