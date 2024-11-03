About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

1,600+ Vaccinated Against Marburg Virus in Rwanda

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 3 2024 11:53 PM

More than 1,600 people have been vaccinated against the Marburg virus disease in Rwanda, including those at high risk.

1,600+ Vaccinated Against Marburg Virus in Rwanda
More than 1,600 people have been vaccinated against the Marburg virus disease in Rwanda, including those at high risk of contracting the virus and contacts of positive cases, a senior official has said.


Marburg Virus Disease
Marburg Virus Disease
Marburg virus is an animal virus that has infected the human race and first reported from Marburg. The virus is incidentally from the same family as the one that causes Ebola.


Yvan Butera, Rwandan minister of state in the Ministry of Health, announced the figures on Thursday during a media briefing on the status of the Marburg virus outbreak in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.With 500 contacts of positive cases being followed, the priority remains rapid detection, rapid testing, quick isolation, treatment of positive cases and vaccination, Butera said, noting that the measures have contributed to containing the outbreak.Since the declaration of the Marburg virus outbreak in late September, Rwanda has recorded 66 confirmed cases and 15 deaths as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the health ministry, with the majority of the people affected being healthcare workers.Besides, at least 49 people have recovered from the deadly disease while two are being treated.Butera said the fatality rate is at 22.7 per cent, probably among the lowest recorded.In terms of testing, the minister said that nearly 6,000 people mostly at risk have been tested as well as contacts of positive cases.The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches and severe malaise and many patients develop severe hemorrhagic symptoms within seven days.--IANSint/rs/sd

Source-IANS
Familiar Drug Could Obstruct Ebola, Marburg Virus Infection from Getting You
Familiar Drug Could Obstruct Ebola, Marburg Virus Infection from Getting You
Learning how Ebola and Marburg viruses infect cells and how they could be blocked offers the hope of finding therapeutics to combat both deadly diseases.
Rwanda Launches World's First Marburg Virus Treatment Trial
Rwanda Launches World's First Marburg Virus Treatment Trial
Rwanda begins the world's first trial for Marburg virus treatment, aiming to develop a cure for the deadly disease. A breakthrough in global health efforts.
Rwanda Battles Marburg Virus: 6 Dead, 20 Infected in Outbreak
Rwanda Battles Marburg Virus: 6 Dead, 20 Infected in Outbreak
Rwanda confirms six deaths and 20 cases of Marburg disease, with the majority of victims being healthcare workers.

Recommended Readings
Latest Tropical Disease News
View All
Advertisement