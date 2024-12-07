WHO Investigates Mysterious Congo Illness

WHO launches an investigation into a mysterious illness in Congo causing unexplained deaths, aiming to identify the cause and prevent further spread.



The World Health Organization (WHO) is sending experts to assist health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in investigating the cause of an unidentified disease reported in Panzi, a locality in Kwango Province in the country's southwest.The WHO experts are joining the Congo response team and are on their way to Panzi, the WHO regional office for Africa confirmed in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported. An initial local WHO team has been supporting the health authorities in Kwango since the end of November to reinforce disease surveillance and identify cases.is under investigation in Congo following reports of a mysterious illness causing multiple deaths. Health experts are working to identify its cause, symptoms, and transmission patterns. The focus is on containment and understanding its potential risks to prevent a broader health crisis. This highlights the need for vigilance in responding to emerging diseases."Our priority is to provide effective support to the affected families and communities. All efforts are underway to identify the cause of the illness, understand its modes of transmission, and ensure appropriate response as swiftly as possible," said WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti. According to the Congo public health ministry, 394 cases and 30 deaths have been reported so far in the Panzi health zone.Symptoms of the illness includeA respiratory pathogen such as influenza or Covid is being investigated as a possible cause, as well as malaria, measles, and others. Until laboratory test results are received, the cause remains unclear, said the WHO.Panzi is a rural community located more than 700 km from the capital of Kinshasa. Access by road is difficult, and the communication network is limited.Source-IANS