More Than 35 Percent of People in India Low on Physical Activity: WHO

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 6, 2018 at 10:40 AM Indian Health News
Over 35 percent of people in India are insufficiently active, increasing their risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, and mental health problems, reports a new study by the World Health Organization (WHO). The findings of the study are published in journal The Lancet Global Health.
The findings demonstrated that nearly 50 percent of women and 25 percent of men in India were insufficiently active in 2016.

Worldwide, around one in three women and one in four men do not do enough physical activity to stay healthy.

Women were less active than men, with an over 8 percent difference at the global level (32 percent men vs. 23 percent women). High-income countries are more inactive (37 percent) compared with middle income (26 percent) and low-income countries (16 percent).

The data showed that if current trends continue, the 2025 global activity target of a 10 percent relative reduction in insufficient physical activity will not be met, the researchers said.

"Unlike other major global health risks, levels of insufficient physical activity are not falling worldwide, on average, and over a quarter of all adults are not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity for good health," said lead author Regina Guthold of the WHO in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Addressing these inequalities in physical activity levels between men and women will be critical to achieving global activity targets and will require interventions to promote and improve women's access to opportunities that are safe, affordable and culturally acceptable," said co-author Fiona Bull from WHO.

The study which provides the most comprehensive global estimates of the prevalence and trends of physical activity to date included 358 surveys from 168 countries totaling 1·9 million people.

"The data shows the need for all countries to increase the priority given to national and sub-national actions to provide the environments that support physical activity and increase the opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, to be active every day," the WHO said.

Source: IANS

