medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Zika Virus Cases Rise to 100 in Jaipur

by Hannah Joy on  October 19, 2018 at 9:07 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Zika virus has gone up to 100 in Jaipur. The spread of mosquitoes and larvae in the area are being checked.
Zika Virus Cases Rise to 100 in Jaipur
Zika Virus Cases Rise to 100 in Jaipur

State Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta held a review meeting and directed the officials to carry out anti-larvae activities in educational institutions and administrative buildings in Jaipur.

Veenu Gupta, Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) said, "Medical teams in Jaipur are carrying out screening and fogging activities. A total of 1,11,825 houses have been screened. Special precautions are being taken in the Zika-affected areas."

She said that there was no shortage of medicines at health centres. She also directed district officials to monitor the regular availability of medicines and testing equipment in hospitals.

Gupta directed officials to take measures to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in the Rajasthan Police Academy, Police Line and the RAC Battalion.

She asked the Army officials to check the spread of mosquitoes and larvae in their area.

Gupta instructed officials to pay special attention to tourist places such as Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar and Albert Hall.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Cases of Zika Virus Reach 72 in Jaipur

Cases of Zika Virus Reach 72 in Jaipur

Zika virus cases reach seventy-two in Jaipur, reports the health department officials.

Zika Virus Under Control: Rajasthan Minister

Zika Virus Under Control: Rajasthan Minister

Kalicharan Saraf, Rajasthan Health minister, assured the Zika outbreak is under control and appealed people not to panic.

Study Shows How Zika Virus Strips Immune Cells of Their Identity

Study Shows How Zika Virus Strips Immune Cells of Their Identity

Scientists have now unraveled how the zika virus shuts down the genes that make macrophages function as immune cells.

Chicken Pox

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Zika Fever

Zika Fever

Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

More News on:

Chicken Pox Shigellosis Zika Fever 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive