World Pneumonia Day: Time to Stop Pneumonia in Its Tracks!

provides an ideal platform
to bring this neglected disease to the public's attention and encourage
policymakers and grassroots organizations to combat the disease on a war
footing.
The global
celebrations are spearheaded by the Global Coalition
Against Child Pneumonia
, which includes more than 140 non-governmental
organizations (NGOs), government agencies, civil society organizations,
academic institutions, and foundations. Some of the key players include Save
the Children, PneumoADIP, the Global Heath Council, the GAVI Alliance, and the
Sabin Vaccine Institute.
Objectives of World Pneumonia Day
The major objective
of World Pneumonia Day is to raise awareness about
pneumonia
. It provides a unique opportunity to focus on the public
health challenges faced during the implementation
of vaccination programs
, as well as inequities in access to
healthcare. It is an ideal platform that involves all stakeholders - healthcare
professionals, governments, policymakers, funding agencies, advocacy groups,
patient organizations, and civil society at large - to expedite access to
essential medical interventions for preventing and treating pneumonia
in order to reduce the
global disease burden.
Pneumonia: Key Aspects
Pneumonia
is
a lung infection caused by bacteria and viruses and is one of the leading
causes of death in children under the age of 5 years. Streptococcus pneumoniae
and Haemophilus influenzae
Type B (Hib) are
the most common bacteria associated with pneumonia in children. Common symptoms
include cough
, difficulty in breathing, fever, and chest
pain. Severe symptoms include rapid breathing, severe chest pain
, confusion, and disorientation.
Children living in
poor communities are at the highest risk of acquiring pneumonia, which can be
minimized in the following ways:
The major
strategies for preventing pneumonia
by
strengthening immunity include the following:
Pneumonia
can be easily treated
inexpensively using a course of antibiotics
costing less than USD 1 per treatment course. The disease can be cured if it is
diagnosed early and antibiotics are started
immediately
.
Pneumonia: Facts & Figures
Ways to Celebrate World Pneumonia Day
There are numerous
ways to celebrate World Pneumonia Day in order to raise awareness. A few of
these are briefly highlighted below:
- Popular Talks
- Free Respiratory Check-ups
- Social Media Campaigns
- Fundraising Sporting Events
- Voluntarily
offering medical or educational services
Global Strategies for Tackling Pneumonia
- Global
Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Pneumonia (GAPP): This
Global Action Plan, jointly developed by the World Health Organization
(WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), indicates that the
lives of over 1 million children could be saved every
year if adequate prevention and treatment interventions were
implemented in the world's poorest countries
- Sustainable
Development Goals (SDG): The SDGs were developed in 2015 with the aim
of achieving a new, well-defined set of global targets by 2030. SDG 3 aims
to "Ensure healthy lives and promote
wellbeing for all at all ages". Within SDG 3, Target 3.2 aims to end preventable deaths of
newborns and children under 5 years of age, with all countries aiming to
reduce neonatal mortality to at least 12 per 1000 live births and under-5
mortality to at least 25 per 1000 live births by 2030
- Stop
Pneumonia Initiative: This initiative is spearheaded by the
International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC), which is located at the Johns
Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. The
Stop Pneumonia Initiative provides
support and lends a voice to underprivileged
communities who lack access to proper healthcare facilities and
life-saving vaccines for fighting pneumonia
Conclusion
Although great
strides have been made in pneumonia prevention over the decades, still more
needs to be done to reduce the disease burden further
. So,
on World Pneumonia Day, let's pool our resources together to fight this deadly
disease that kills over a million poor, innocent children every year across the
globe. References :
- Pneumonia: The Forgotten Killer of Children - (https://www.unicef.org/publications/files/Pneumonia_The_Forgotten_Killer_of_Children.pdf)
- Child Survival and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - (https://data.unicef.org/topic/child-survival/child-survival-sdgs/)
- The Stop Pneumonia Initiative - (https://stoppneumonia.org/)
- Pneumonia Fact Sheet - (https://www.thoracic.org/about/global-public-health/firs/resources/world-pneumonia-day-2018-factsheet.pdf)
Source: Medindia