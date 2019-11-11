World Pneumonia Day: Time to Stop Pneumonia in Its Tracks!

Highlights:

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated annually on 12 th November

November It generates awareness about the life-threatening consequences of pneumonia

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated on 12th November every year. It was established by the Stop Pneumonia Initiative in 2009 and aims to generate awareness about the life-threatening consequences of pneumonia. It promotes interventions that help to prevent and treat pneumococcal infections and also encourages greater investment in pneumonia research.

