World Autism Day 2022 — “Inclusive Quality Education for All”

History

The 2022 Theme

Significance of World Autism Day

Raise Inclusiveness

Facts on Autism

Donald Triplett from Mississippi is formally known as the first person with an autism diagnosis — "Autism's First Child."

The word "Autism" made its first historical appearance in 1911 by the psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler.

Chances of ASD among identical twins are very high if one is diagnosed with ASD; however, the risk is lower among fraternal twins.

Every child with ASD has their own unique skills, needs, and challenges, hence the name autism spectrum disorder.

Boys are 4.3 times more prone to develop ASD than girls.

Nearly 1 in every 68 children are affected with ASD in the United States, regardless of their ethnic, racial, or socioeconomic groups.

ASD has "no cure" at present. However, early interventions may help the children improve their daily lives.

World Autism Day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly resolution (A/RES/62/139), which passed the council in November 2007. World Autism Awareness Day was held for the first time in 2008. Ever since then, the global event has held its annual observance worldwide. Autism was recognized as a spectrum disorder by the American Psychiatric Association in 2013.

The World Autism Day theme for this year, 2022 is focused on global inequalities in education and society, faced by people with autism.

World Autism Day portrays a vital role in raising awareness of the disorder and bestowing inclusiveness among those who have autism. The day is equally crucial in fetching global initiatives towards spreading information on autism disorder and eradicating the barriers and stereotypes concerning autism.

Organizations throughout the world engage in creating a supportive, diverse-accepting, and generous community for people with autism.

World leaders at the United Nations have adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 that offer a blueprint for the major global challenges concerning autism, including inequality.

The Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) ensures equitable lifelong learning through quality education for all.

Although we have come a long way over the past 100 years in understanding and managing autism, additional research and awareness are required to tailor better treatment options.

A major organization for autism advocacy in the United States encourages everyone to join the autism awareness campaign. One may wear blue costumes/ribbons, light up the bulbs blue, change their social media logo to blue, or organize events to "go blue" and raise awareness of autism.

Participate in this noble venture to raise inclusivity and acceptance for all individuals with autism.