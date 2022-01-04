World Autism Day 2022 — “Inclusive Quality Education for All”

- World Autism Awareness Day is observed globally on April 2, 2022
- The annual event aims to spread awareness of autism and emphasizes the resilience of those affected by the disorder
- The 2022 theme for World Autism Awareness Day is “Inclusive Quality Education for All”
World Autism Day is celebrated annually on April 2nd throughout the globe. The day strives to acknowledge and promote the rights of all individuals with autism.
What is Autism?Autism/Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)is an exceedingly variable neurodevelopmental disorder that is primarily characterized by disability in social communication and repetitive/restrictive behaviors.
The autism symptoms, although vivid, may be recognized in early infancy, making it a grave concern for quality and span of life. However, many fail to recognize the disorder early in life, leading to poor management.
HistoryThe term autism was used for the first time in 1908. World Autism Day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly resolution (A/RES/62/139), which passed the council in November 2007 followed by adoption on December 18, 2007.
World Autism Awareness Day was held for the first time in 2008. Ever since then, the global event has held its annual observance worldwide. Autism was recognized as a spectrum disorder by the American Psychiatric Association in 2013.
The 2022 ThemeThe World Autism Day theme for this year, 2022 is "Inclusive Quality Education for All" which marks the global inequalities in education and society, faced by people with autism.
The idea emphasizes the significant need for quality education for all the individuals affected with autism, which may further help them unlock their full potential to achieve long-term career success.
Significance of World Autism DayWorld Autism Day portrays a vital role in nurturing a better society for people with autism. The day is equally crucial in fetching global initiatives towards spreading information on autism disorder and eradicating the barriers and stereotypes concerning autism.
Organizations throughout the world engage in delivering high-quality educational resources for creating a supportive, diverse-accepting, and generous community for people with autism.
World leaders at the United Nations have adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 that offer a blueprint for the major global challenges concerning autism, including inequality.
The Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) ensures "equal access to all levels of education and vocational training" by guaranteeing opportunities like equitable lifelong learning through quality education for all.
Raise InclusivenessAlthough we have come a long way over the past 100 years in understanding and managing autism, additional research and awareness are required to tailor better treatment options.
Donate to charity homes or organizations in autism community. Spread love, acceptance, and kindness towards the people with autism to make them feel valued and important in the community.
Autism Speaks — A major organization for autism advocacy in the United States encourages everyone to join the autism awareness campaign "Light It Up Blue." One may wear blue costumes/ribbons, light up the bulbs blue, change their social media logo to blue, or organize events to "go blue" and raise awareness of autism.
Participate in this noble venture to endorse humanity in the community. Focus on activities like donating or self-volunteering in making a global difference on this World Autism Day.
Facts on Autism
- Donald Triplett from Mississippi is formally known as the first person with an autism diagnosis — "Autism's First Child."
- The word "Autism" made its first historical appearance in 1911 by the psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler.
- Chances of ASD among identical twins are very high if one is diagnosed with ASD; however, the risk is lower among fraternal twins.
- Every child with ASD has their own unique skills, needs, and challenges, hence the name autism spectrum disorder.
- Boys are 4.3 times more prone to develop ASD than girls.
- Nearly 1 in every 68 children are affected with ASD in the United States, regardless of their ethnic, racial, or socioeconomic groups.
- ASD has "no cure" at present. However, early interventions may help the children improve their daily lives.
Source: Medindia