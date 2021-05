Rare Genetic Mutations Predict Intellectual Disability in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

1 in 59 children are diagnosed with autism with more than 3.5 million Americans living with the disorder in the United States

Globally 1 in 270 individuals are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, occurring in all racial and ethnic groups

ASD is 4.3 times more common in boys (3.0%) than in girls (0.7%)

Autism prevalence is inflated by 6-15% each year from 2002 to 2010

Approximately 1 in 8 individual with autism has at least one neurodevelopmental condition and is rated to be about 10 times higher than the 1.3% reported in India's 2011 census

The cost of autism services in the U.S. approximates $236-262 billion annually

Autistic people are often subject to social stigma and discrimination

However the communication and social skills of an autistic individual can be improved with evidence-based psychosocial interventions, that may render a positive impact on their well-being

ASD has been associated with hundreds of genetic mutations (each mutation having a mild effect) that make it difficult to determine those mutations that are truly involved in the disease and those that are incidental.ApproximatelyRecognizing exact genes that contribute to ASD might help in better understanding of the disease pathology and formulate more effective outcomes and treatments.The study team thereby implemented a completely offbeat perspective from previous studies. An extensive amount ofwas first added to their analyses that provided an open but rarely fully accessed record of the role of mutations on protein evolution and its impact on human variants on protein function.Hence, the mutations that were most liable to be harmful were then focussed by further narrowing their uniqueness to each individual and how these mutations add up in each molecular pathway.The contribution of de novo missense mutations in ASD pathology was then explored by the computational approach Mutations are generally defined asdue to any error or influence of environmental factors. Certain mutations in ASD severely intrude the structure of proteins, thereby rendering them inactive, and are associated with the severity of ASD On the contrary, missense mutations are much more frequent and harder to assess than loss-of-function mutations. Missense mutations tweak the protein's function a little or severely impair itthereby making it difficult to interpret their impact.It is reported thatthan a de novo loss-of-function mutation. De novo or new mutations are the types of mutations that seem to develop for the first time in a family memberwith no history of inheritance from either parent.The team enlisted a cohort of patients with ASD and their siblings as a whole to distinguish the causal group of genes and mutations among the varied de novo missense mutations by applying a multi-layered strategy.The sequences of all the protein-coding genes in a group of de novo mutations were examined in 2,392 families with ASD that are in theFollowing that, the effect of each missense mutation on the fitness or functionality of the corresponding protein and its pathways was evaluated by utilizing a previously developed computational tool in thelab -It was observed that among the 1,418says first author Dr. Amanda Koire, a graduate student in the Dr. Olivier Lichtarge lab during the development of this project & a psychiatry research resident at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.The study shows thatincluding axonogenesis - a pathway for the development of new axons in neurons in the brain, synaptic transmission, and other neurodevelopmental pathways.The assemblage of all these data on different pathways could help identify the specific set of genes related to ASD.says co-author Young Won Kim, a graduate student in Baylor's Integrative Molecular and Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program working in the Lichtarge lab.The authors speculate that this approach could be utilized to test a wide set of complex diseases via available genome sequence data. This would then aid in interpreting the rare mutations and better analysis of risk and morbidity associated with various genetic diseases.Source: Medindia