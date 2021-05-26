

New computational approach effectively identifies genes that are most likely associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).



By applying only rare mutations in genes beyond those already associated with the syndrome, this method also helps in predicting the severity of intellectual disability in patients with ASD as per a study "A method to delineate de novo missense variants across pathways prioritizes genes linked to autism" at Baylor College of Medicine, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Rare Genetic Mutations Predict Intellectual Disability in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)