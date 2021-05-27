Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan
Written by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Early-onset colorectal cancer may give rise to severe complications in the long run
  • Red meat and alcohol in excess can act as pre-disposing factors for developing colorectal cancer at a young age
  • Low amount of fibre in diet could elevate the risk of cancer in rectum



Consumption of excessive amounts of red meat and alcohol increases the risk of early-onset colorectal cancer.
Red Meat and Alcohol Increase Colon Cancer Risk

Many factors including underlying inflammatory bowel diseases, family history, and genetic syndromes act as predisposing factors for colorectal cancer.


Previous findings from electronic health records and small-scale interview-based epidemiologic studies revealed that sedentary lifestyles, lesser intakes of vegetables and citrus fruits, and greater use of processed meat were associated with the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

The new study showed some additional factors that could potentially launch colorectal cancer in younger ones.

Between 1992 and 2013, there was almost a doubling in the number of cases reported for early-onset colorectal cancer (from 8.6 to 13.1 per 100,000). In addition to this noticeable surge, it has been shown that 1 in 10 colorectal cancer diagnosis occurs in people under 50.

The reporting rate of early-onset colorectal cancer is concerning for researchers as the outcomes will be worse in early-onsets when compared to the later ones.

Diet and Lifestyle Patterns are the Largest Contributors

The research aimed to investigate whether there is an overlap between the risk factors for late-onset CRC and early-onset CRC by using data pooled from 13 population-based studies. The scientists studied two groups of people (3,767 colorectal cancer cases and 4,049 controls who are under 50 years of age and 23,437 colorectal cancer cases, and 35,311 controls in people who 50 years and above) to derive conclusive evidence.

The major finding of the study is the association of many different non-genetic factors including poor dietary intake of folate and calcium, greater red meat intake, heavier alcohol use, and also alcohol abstinence. None of the factors showed significant presence in the early onset CRC in comparison with the late-onset CRC.

BMI and Smoking are the Exceptions

Other than the lifestyle patterns, infrequent usage of NSAIDs, lower educational attainment, and a history of diabetes were also associated with developing CRC at a young age.

In conflict with the previous studies, this study eliminates the risk of early-onset CRC associated with increasing BMI and smoking. While evaluating the risks by anatomical subsites, a lower intake of dietary fibre was found to be more strongly related to rectal than colon cancer.

Richard Hayes, the lead researcher said, "This first large-scale study of non-genetic risk factors for early-onset colorectal cancer is providing the initial basis for targeted identification of those most at risk, which is imperative in mitigating the rising burden of this disease."

References :
  1. Nongenetic Determinants of Risk for Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer, JNCI Cancer Spectrum, Volume 5, Issue 3, June 2021, pkab029 - https://doi.org/10.1093/jncics/pkab029


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diet and Colorectal Cancer
What you eat plays a crucial role in the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Find out how food and dietary habits are linked to colorectal cancer.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid and Include to Prevent Colorectal Cancer
There are foods, which confer protection against the risk of colorectal cancer and there are foods, which push us towards the danger zone. Find out about the foods that reduce and increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Fiber-rich Diet Can Reduce Non-Communicable Disease Risk
Eating a diet high in fiber can reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs). So, make sure to add lots of whole grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables to your diet to fight against NCDs.
READ MORE
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.
READ MORE
Alcoholism
Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.
READ MORE
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Phimosis
Phimosis or tight foreskin is the inability to fully retract the foreskin over the glans penis due to a narrow opening.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseasePhimosisCancer and HomeopathyAlcoholismCannabisDrug AbuseColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart Disease