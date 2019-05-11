medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines Issued

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 5, 2019 at 4:17 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In average-risk adults who do not have symptoms between the ages of 50 and 75 physicians should screen for colorectal cancer, the American College of Physicians (ACP) states in a new evidence-based guidance statement published today in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines Issued
Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines Issued

Philadelphia, November 5, 2019 - Physicians should screen for colorectal cancer in average-risk adults who do not have symptoms between the ages of 50 and 75, the American College of Physicians (ACP) states in a new evidence-based guidance statement published today in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Show Full Article


The frequency of screening depends upon the screening approach selected. ACP suggests any one of the following screening strategies:

Fecal immunochemical test (FIT) or high sensitivity guaiac-based fecal occult blood test (gFOBT) every two years

Colonoscopy every 10 years

Flexible sigmoidoscopy every 10 years plus FIT every two years

"Not enough people in the United States get screened for colorectal cancer," said ACP President Robert M. McLean, MD, MACP. "Physicians should perform an individualized risk assessment for colorectal cancer in all adults. Doctors and patients should select the screening test based on a discussion of the benefits, harms, costs, availability, frequency, and patient preferences."

ACP's guidance statement is for adults at average risk for colorectal cancer who do not have symptoms. It does not apply to adults with a family history of colorectal cancer, a long-standing history of inflammatory bowel disease, genetic syndromes such as familial cancerous polyps, a personal history of previous colorectal cancer or benign polyps, or other risk factors. Although the median age for colorectal cancer diagnosis is 67 years, and individuals aged 65 to 75 years derive the most direct benefit from colorectal cancer screening, screening in adults ages 50 to 75 also has benefit, ACP found.

All colorectal cancer-screening tests -- like all tests and procedures -- have both potential benefits and potential harms. The harms and burdens vary by person and screening strategy. Harms may include bleeding, perforation, cardiopulmonary complications, and radiation exposure.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related mortality in men and in women in the United States. The age to start and stop screening, screening intervals, and the recommended screening test differ among organizations. Different organizations have different criteria for evaluating or assessing the quality and certainty of evidence, follow different processes for creating clinical recommendations, and can interpret the evidence differently.

Rather than developing a new clinical practice guideline in such circumstances ACP instead prepares and releases guidance statements that rely on evidence presented or referenced in selected guidelines and accompanying evidence reports. ACP guidance statements do not include new reviews or searches of the literature outside the body of evidence referenced by the reviewed guidelines.

In an accompanying editorial Michael Pignone, MD, MPH, MACP, writes: "Several organizations offer evidence-based guidelines for CRC [colorectal cancer] screening, but recommendations sometimes differ...The evidence that supports the various guidelines, including randomized controlled trials that document reductions in CRC mortality with screening, also supports ACP's guidance." In "Screening for Colorectal Cancer in Asymptomatic Average Risk Adults," ACP reviewed guidelines from the American College of Radiology, the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the American Cancer Society, the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network, and U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer.

ACP is member of the Guidelines International Network, whose mission is to lead, strengthen, and support collaboration in guideline development, Cochrane, a global leader and resource in evidence-informed health decision-making, has officially recognized ACP as a Cochrane US Network Affiliate. To receive such a designation, Affiliates must show a proven record of supporting evidence-based practice and expertise and competencies in systematic reviewing and evidenced-informed health practice and policy.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Quiz on Colon

Are you suffering from a migraine? It is possible that you have an unhealthy bowel. Strange - but true! This quiz is packed with information on the colon. Participate to learn ...

Drug Combo Improves Survival In Patients With Advanced Colorectal Cancer

Three drug combination targeted therapy improves survival for patients with advanced colorectal cancer and BRAF mutations.

Early Onset Colorectal Cancer on the Rise

Early onset colorectal cancer is rising in young adults in many high-income countries, found Global analysis study.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Flexible sigmoidoscopy is an endoscopic procedure used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer suspected to be in sigmoid colon.

Importance of Health Screening Tests

Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher quality of life.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyColo-rectal cancer - ManagementColorectal CancerCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtColon PolypsImportance of Health Screening TestsColorectal Cancer ScreeningColorectal Cancer Screening with Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

What's New on Medindia

Skin Tuberculosis

Breasts - Structures and Types

Status of Online Medical Consultation in India Has Regulatory Issues
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive