Night Shifts Linked to Irregular Periods And Endometriosis In Women

What Does the Study Tell Us?

Ways to Prevent Endometriosis

Plan your workout schedule and enjoy exercising

Keep an eye on your estrogen level. Don't let them spike

Cut down on trans-fat and have more fruits and vegetables

Dr. Narjes Nasiri-Ansari, Dr. Aggeliki Karapanagioti, and a team of colleagues carried out the research under the guidance and supervision of Professor Eva Kassi from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.Tissue samples from both the ovarian cysts (ectopic endometria) and normal endometria (eutopic endometria) were collected from 27 different people who were previously diagnosed with ovarian endometriosis When the researchers compared the expression patterns of genes related to the sleep-wake cycle in both samples,This indicates disruption of the circadian clock at the tissue levels. However, the researchers feel that further investigations could provide better insights into the causal relationship between the altered expression of these genes and the development of endometriosis.commented Professor Eva Kassi.Source: Medindia