Highlights:
  • Women who work night shifts are more prone to develop endometriosis and period irregularity
  • Endometriosis could lead to infertility, miscarriages, and ectopic pregnancies
  • Alterations in the expression of genes related to the circadian clock in normal endometrium and ovarian cysts are detected

Women who work night shifts are more prone to endometriosis and can also face the problem of irregular periods, suggest the findings of a new study presented at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology (e-ECE 2021). It is to be noted that prior to this research, there had been no published evidence that states the impact of the sleep cycle in the development of endometriosis.

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis affects roughly 10% (190 million) of reproductive-age women and girls globally.

Endometrium refers to the naturally growing innermost lining of the uterus (eutopic) that makes it ready for pregnancy, but endometriosis is a condition where the lining grows at sites outside the uterus (ectopic).
Night Shifts Linked to Irregular Periods And Endometriosis In Women
The symptoms of endometriosis differ between individuals ranging from no noticeable symptoms to unbearable pain during periods. The consequences of this condition can be profoundly serious as some women experience infertility, miscarriages, and ectopic pregnancies.


Dr. Narjes Nasiri-Ansari, Dr. Aggeliki Karapanagioti, and a team of colleagues carried out the research under the guidance and supervision of Professor Eva Kassi from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece.Tissue samples from both the ovarian cysts (ectopic endometria) and normal endometria (eutopic endometria) were collected from 27 different people who were previously diagnosed with ovarian endometriosis.

What Does the Study Tell Us?

When the researchers compared the expression patterns of genes related to the sleep-wake cycle in both samples, they found noticeable differences between the normal endometrium and ectopic ones.

This indicates disruption of the circadian clock at the tissue levels. However, the researchers feel that further investigations could provide better insights into the causal relationship between the altered expression of these genes and the development of endometriosis.

"Understanding the causes and effects of endometriosis will improve our ability to detect, manage or even prevent the condition. These findings provide us with a better understanding of biological rhythm disturbances," commented Professor Eva Kassi.

Ways to Prevent Endometriosis



