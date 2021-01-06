Nutrition and diabetes researchers have found solutions to get babies and children to eat vegetables for healthy living.



Authors of the study suggest that exposing a particular vegetable ten or more timeswhen the child is aged between six months and five years can increase the chances of them liking vegetables and eating more of them.

Strategies to Teach Kids to Like and Eat Vegetables

