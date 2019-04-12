medindia

Feeding Your Infant Peanuts, Eggs Early may Reduce Risk of Food Allergies

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 4, 2019 at 12:41 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Early introduction of foods that causes allergies (peanuts and eggs) can prevent food allergies in high-risk infants
  • Hence, introducing allergenic foods to babies as early as three months can reduce the chances of developing peanut and egg allergy in later life
Early introduction of allergenic foods such as peanuts and eggs can protect your child from getting food allergies in later life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Feeding Your Infant Peanuts, Eggs Early may Reduce Risk of Food Allergies
Feeding Your Infant Peanuts, Eggs Early may Reduce Risk of Food Allergies

Research undertaken by King's College London and St George's, University of London has found that introducing certain foods early to infants can prevent them from developing an allergy despite low adherence to an introduction regime.

Show Full Article


How can Food Allergies be Prevented?

In a series of papers, the research team found that despite low adherence, early introduction to allergenic foods (those that may cause an allergic reaction), including egg and peanut, was found to be effective in preventing the development of food allergies in specific groups of infants. The research additionally highlights barriers to following the early introduction process.

Details of the Study

The research is a continuation from The Enquiring About Tolerance (EAT) study where over 1300 three-month old infants were recruited in England and Wales and placed into one of two groups.

One group was introduced to six allergenic foods (including peanut and egg) from three months of age alongside breastfeeding and was called the Early Introduction Group (EIG). The other group was exclusively breastfed for six months and was termed the Standard Introduction Group (SIG).

Findings of the Study

Results showed that:
  • Among children with any food sensitization at study enrolment, 34.2% of children in the SIG developed food allergy in comparison to 19.2% of children in the EIG.
  • Among infants sensitized to peanut at enrolment, 33.3% of infants in the SIG developed a peanut allergy versus the 14.3% in the EIG.
  • Among infants sensitized to egg at enrolment, 48.7% developed an egg allergy in the SIG compared to 20.0% in the EIG.
  • The early introduction of allergenic foods to infants who were not at a high risk of developing food allergies was not associated with an increased risk of developing food allergy.
  • There were no significant differences in food allergy rates between the two groups of infants with no sensitization to any food at the time of enrollment.
The results were still evident despite only 42% of the EIG group achieving the per-protocol adherence of sustained, high dose consumption of five or more early introduction foods. Low adherence to the protocol, appeared to be most prominent among populations of increased maternal age, non-white ethnicity and lower maternal quality of life.

EAT Study Principal Investigator Gideon Lack, Professor of Paediatric Allergy, School of Life Course Sciences at King's College London said: "These results have significant implications and are informative when it comes to infant feeding recommendations concerning allergies and the development of new guidelines. If early introduction to certain allergenic foods became a part of these recommendations, we also have data that tells us what populations may need extra support when it comes to implementing the recommendations."

One paper dove deeper into what factors influenced non-adherence in a qualitative analysis. Three major themes emerged including children refusing allergenic foods, caregiver reported concern about the foods causing allergic reactions and practical lifestyle constraints. These three challenges all contributed significantly to non-adherence and would need to be addressed if infant feeding recommendations were updated.

"The EAT study has provided us with a wealth of data that is still being analyzed. As more research about early introduction of specific food allergens continues, we will get closer to new early introduction recommendations that will hopefully help to prevent food allergies in the future," said Professor Lack.

EAT Study Co-Principal Investigator, Dr Michael Perkin, from St Georges, University of London said: "We have shown that the early introduction of foods that causes allergies can significantly reduce the chances of high-risk infants developing peanut and egg allergy. Our research adds to the body of evidence that early introduction of allergenic foods may play a significant role in curbing the allergy epidemic."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Good Bacteria may Prevent or Reverse Food Allergy

New species of bacteria identified in the human infant gut can protect against food allergies, finds a new study.

Feeding Babies Egg, Peanuts, Fish May Prevent Food Allergy

Introducing foods like egg, nuts, fish, to babies between four and seven months may reduce the risk of food allergy later in life.

Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy

Food allergy is an abnormal response of the body to certain kinds of food. The signs and symptoms may be mild to severe. Symptoms such as flu or common cold often seems trivial or go unnoticed. But, food allergy is not to be confused with food ...

Food Allergies: Nearly 1 in 5 Kids Treated in Emergency Department in Past Year

Food allergies: Almost 1 in 5 kids needed treatment in the emergency department (ED) in the past year for a life-threatening reaction to food, reveals a new study.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseTypes of Food AllergiesHunger Fullness and Weight ControlChoose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for AllergyLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedTips for Healthy Fasting During RamadhanTop Diet Foods that Make you FatTop Food for DietersSelenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

What's New on Medindia

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here's How

What You Ought to Know about Nasal Polyp

Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive