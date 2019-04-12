Feeding Your Infant Peanuts, Eggs Early may Reduce Risk of Food Allergies

Among children with any food sensitization at study enrolment, 34.2% of children in the SIG developed food allergy in comparison to 19.2% of children in the EIG.

Among infants sensitized to peanut at enrolment, 33.3% of infants in the SIG developed a peanut allergy versus the 14.3% in the EIG.

Among infants sensitized to egg at enrolment, 48.7% developed an egg allergy in the SIG compared to 20.0% in the EIG.

The early introduction of allergenic foods to infants who were not at a high risk of developing food allergies was not associated with an increased risk of developing food allergy.

There were no significant differences in food allergy rates between the two groups of infants with no sensitization to any food at the time of enrollment.

In a series of papers, the research team found that despite low adherence,. The research additionally highlights barriers to following the early introduction process.The research is a continuation fromwhere over 1300 three-month old infants were recruited in England and Wales and placed into one of two groups.One group was introduced to six allergenic foods (including peanut and egg) from three months of age alongside breastfeeding and was called the Early Introduction Group (EIG). The other group was exclusively breastfed for six months and was termed the Standard Introduction Group (SIG).Results showed that:The results were still evident despite only 42% of the EIG group achieving the per-protocol adherence of sustained, high dose consumption of five or more early introduction foods. Low adherence to the protocol, appeared to be most prominent among populations of increased maternal age, non-white ethnicity and lower maternal quality of life.EAT Study Principal Investigator Gideon Lack, Professor of Paediatric Allergy, School of Life Course Sciences at King's College London said:One paper dove deeper into what factors influenced non-adherence in a qualitative analysis. Three major themes emerged including children refusing allergenic foods, caregiver reported concern about the foods causing allergic reactions and practical lifestyle constraints. These three challenges all contributed significantly to non-adherence and would need to be addressed if infant feeding recommendations were updated.said Professor Lack.EAT Study Co-Principal Investigator, Dr Michael Perkin, from St Georges, University of London said:Source: Eurekalert