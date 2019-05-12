Daily Exercise at Moderate Intensity can Fight Diabetes

A sedentary lifestyle (sitting disease) can lead to metabolic complications such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, and is the second most preventable cause of premature death after smoking. Physical activity at any intensity is known to improve health and prolong lifespan.is an appetite-inhibiting hormone that stimulates insulin secretion and lowers blood sugar levels. Previous studies suggest that exercise may affect GLP-1 secretion but have been inconclusive, and the effect of daily lower intensity exercise, including regular activity such as walking, remains uncertain.In this study, PhD student Charlotte Janus and Professor Signe Torekov from the University of Copenhagen, together with researchers from Steno Diabetes Center, investigated the association between normal, daily, physical activity and GLP-1 secretion in an overweight population of 703 men and 623 women.Participants' heart rates were monitored as they carried out their normal daily lives to determine their daily activity intensity, ranging from sedentary to vigorous. GLP-1 levels were measured before and after drinking glucose to assess how physical activity may affect the secretion of the hormone.Results from the study indicated that, who were on average active for only 20 minutes a day.PhD student Janus comments,Professor Torekov adds.These findings suggest that. Low-intensity activity is much more achievable than high-intensity exercise, which can be time-consuming or too physically demanding for some people.PhD student Janus recommends.However, importantly these findings are based on a cross-sectional study that shows only associations between physical activity and GLP-1 levels, and not direct causality. PhD student Janus and Professor Torekov now plan to confirm these findings by investigating the direct effects of moderate-intensity activity on GLP-1 secretion.Source: Eurekalert