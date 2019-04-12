Permanent Hair Dye, Chemical Hair Straighteners May Up Breast Cancer Risk

Using data from 46,709 women in the Sister Study, researchers at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), part of NIH, found that women who regularly used permanent hair dye in the year prior to enrolling in the study were 9% more likely than women who didn't use hair dye to develop breast cancer.said corresponding author Alexandra White, Ph.D., head of the NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology Group.An intriguing finding was the association between the use of chemical hair straighteners and breast cancer. Dr. White and colleagues found that. While the association between straightener use and breast cancer was similar in African American and white women, straightener use was much more common among African American women.The research team found little to no increase in breast cancer risk for semi-permanent or temporary dye use.Co-author Dale Sandler, Ph.D., chief of the NIEHS Epidemiology Branch, cautioned that although there is some prior evidence to support the association with chemical straighteners, these results need to be replicated in other studies.When asked if women should stop dyeing or straightening their hair, Sandler said,Source: Eurekalert