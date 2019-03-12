medindia
Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs

Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 3, 2019 at 12:37 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Your daily make-up products may hold a wide range of deadly bacteria
  • In-use make-up products such as beauty blenders, mascara, and lip gloss often get contaminated with potentially life-threatening superbugs such as E.coli and Staphylococci
  • Using unhygienic beauty products such as expired makeup, dirty brushes and beauty blenders can ultimately cause illnesses ranging from skin infections to blood poisoning
  • Following strict hygiene standards can keep your cosmetics safe and germ-free
Everyday make-up products are contaminated with deadly superbugs such as E.coli and Staphylococci, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology.
Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs

How Safe are Your Cosmetics?
The vast majority of in-use make-up products such as beauty blenders, mascara, and lip gloss are contaminated with potentially life-threatening superbugs, new research from Aston University has revealed.

Show Full Article


Make-up products used every day by millions of people in the UK are contaminated with potentially deadly bugs, such as E.coli and Staphylococci, because most are not being cleaned and are used far beyond their expiry dates, new research led by Dr. Amreen Bashir and Professor Peter Lambert of Aston University's School of Life and Health Sciences has shown.

Harmful Effects of Using Dirty Beauty Products

Bacteria that can cause illnesses ranging from skin infections to blood poisoning if used near eyes, mouth, or cuts or grazes were found in nine out of ten of the products. This risk is amplified in immunocompromised people who are more likely to contract infections from opportunistic bacteria.

The relatively new beauty blenders - sponges used to apply skin foundation products - were found to have the highest levels of potentially harmful bacteria - with the vast majority (93 percent) not having ever been cleaned, despite more than two thirds (64 percent) being dropped on the floor at some point during use.

The research is the first to look at beauty blender products - hugely popular make-up sponges used to blend foundation and contouring on the face. Often endorsed by celebrities, these sponges are estimated to have sold over 6.5 million worldwide.

The Aston researchers found these products are particularly susceptible to contamination as they are often left damp after use, which creates an ideal breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

The research team says the findings reveal that consumers are unwittingly putting themselves at risk, and that manufacturers and regulatory bodies should do more to protect their customers by making expiry dates and cleaning requirements more prominent on packaging. EU guidance holds make-up brands to strict hygiene standards of manufacture and states that E.coli, in particular, should not be found in any concentration in new cosmetic products. However, there is currently limited consumer protection around the risks of contaminating products while in use.

Post-Brexit, UK consumers could be at even greater risk as they will no longer be protected by EU regulations and could find themselves purchasing more beauty products from the US - for example - where there are no regulatory requirements to put expiry dates on make-up packaging at all.

Commenting on the new findings, Dr. Bashir said: "Consumers' poor hygiene practices when it comes to using make-up, especially beauty blenders, is very worrying when you consider that we found bacteria such as E.coli - which is linked with fecal contamination - breeding on the products we tested."

"More needs to be done to help educate consumers and the make-up industry as a whole about the need to wash beauty blenders regularly and dry them thoroughly, as well as the risks of using make-up beyond its expiry date."

Key Note of the Study

Washing your hands and face before applying any makeup product could keep deadly skin diseases at bay. On the other hand, discarding products by the expiry date, washing beauty products such as beauty blenders and makeup brushes after every use can keep your cosmetics safe and germ-free.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Keep Your Make-Up Products Safe and Dry During Monsoon

Beauty expert Ishika Taneja, Executive Director, Alps Group, lists a few steps that one can take to safeguard make-up during the rainy season.

Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful

Every woman wants to look beautiful and being beautiful makes her feel her life is perfect. Read more on eye, lips and face makeup tips guide to look beautiful.

Quiz on How Safe Are Your Cosmetics?

Most countries have the Drug and Cosmetics Acts, but unlike drugs, health studies or pre-market testing for cosmetics is not mandatory in any country. So, some of the ingredients on the back of the bottle are probably not safe for you. This quiz ...

Chemicals in Beauty Products Can Harm Women's Hormones

Cosmetics with harmful chemicals can negatively affect women's reproductive hormones.

More News on:

Makeup

What's New on Medindia

Cheilitis

Stop Obesity: Preventing Weight Gain is Now Possible with a New Drug 'CAGE'

Mouth Ulcers / Oral Ulcers
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive