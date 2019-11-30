World AIDS Day: Time to Remember, Hope and Act

World AIDS Day is celebrated on 1 st December every year

World AIDS Day is celebrated on 1December every year and is jointly organized and sponsored by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) and UNAIDS (United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS), along with other organizations. AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) is caused by a virus called HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus).