World AIDS Day: Time to Remember, Hope and Act

Every year, people from all walks of life across the globe collectively bring attention to the devastating consequences of AIDS , the urgency for rooting out stigma and discrimination, and moving forward the global agenda for eventually ending the global AIDS pandemic World AIDS Day was established in 1988 and was the very first Global Health Day to be observed by the United Nations (UN). Therefore,Since its inception three decades ago, extraordinary progress has been made in the areas of prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS . Effective preventive methods, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) are now available.Highly effective antiretroviral (ARV) drugs that specifically target HIV, allow infected individuals to live long, healthy lives and prevent transmission of the virus to others.The 2019 theme for World AIDS Day is, which has been proposed by UNAIDS and highlights the importance of community participation for ending the AIDS pandemic. Importantly, the huge strides that have been made so far in tackling HIV/AIDS have been made possible by the active participation of communities across the globe. Thousands of community health workers, counselors, educators, and networks of people living with HIV/AIDS or affected by the epidemic have contributed immensely to the success of the global AIDS response so far.Communities around the world are making an enormous difference to the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS in the following ways: AIDS is one of the most devastating pandemics in human history. Despite the fact that it was only discovered in 1984, it has claimed more than 32 million lives over this short span of time. AIDS develops over a period of 2-15 years following HIV infection . AIDS can affect anyone, although high-risk groups can be affected more.HIV/AIDS can be diagnosed by rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) that provide results the same day. HIV/AIDS is treated by antiretroviral (ARV) drugs. Notably, ARVs have saved countless lives over the decades. For example, between 2000 and 2018, new HIV infections fell by 37 percent and HIV-related deaths fell by 45 percent, saving approximately 13.6 million lives.Therefore, with proper treatment, AIDS patients can live long and healthy lives. However, without treatment, they can develop life-threatening complications such as tuberculosis (TB), bacterial meningitis , and fungal infections , as well as several types of cancer, including Kaposi's sarcoma and lymphoma.World AIDS Day is celebrated through numerous fundraising events and activities with widespread participation across the world. The major objectives of these celebrations are to raise awareness about AIDS, show solidarity for people living with the disease, and challenge stigma and discrimination against AIDS patients.and the red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness in support of people living with AIDS. Therefore, wearing a red ribbon is a great way to raise awareness and show solidarity for people with AIDS. It will also help to raise funds from the sales for improving care for AIDS patients.There are several global initiatives that aim to reduce disease burden and eventually eliminate HIV/AIDS. Two major initiatives are highlighted below:The key features of the WHO 'ACCESS ++' Strategy for halting the spread of HIV is highlighted below:wareness and educationondom use - both male and female condomsircumcision for boys and mennding stigma and discriminationafe blood and injectionsterile equipment and harm reduction for people who use drugsHIV medicines used before (PrEP) and after (PEP) HIV exposureHIV treatment and viral suppressionWorld AIDS Day serves as a reminder to civil society and governments across the globe that AIDS has not gone away and there is still a vital need to increase awareness , raise funds, fight stigma, and improve healthcare services. These activities will go a long way to end the AIDS pandemic once and for all.Source: Medindia