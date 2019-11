Determinants of Employability of People Living With HIV/AIDS Revealed

Medical and socioeconomic factors were found to hinder employment of people living with HIV/AIDS, stated new study published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.

The study included 170 people living with HIV/AIDS in Turkey. Younger persons with HIV had a much higher probability of participation in the labor force, as did those who were wealthier and generated a higher income. Also, individuals who were working at the time of diagnosis were more likely to be employed. Illicit drug use, a longer time since diagnosis, and low CD4 T cells counts were negatively associated with employment.



"There is a serious role for governments and non-governmental organizations to explain the positive impact of anti-retroviral treatment and the need for a normal life for people living with HIV."



"We can easily control HIV virus with anti-retroviral medication, but it is almost impossible to control socioeconomic factors such as the stigma and the prejudices, which are fueled by ignorance and the lack of awareness campaigns," said corresponding author Durmu? Özdemir, PhD, a professor at Yasar University.

by Colleen Fleiss on November 7, 2019 at 12:42 AM AIDS/HIV News