medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Determinants of Employability of People Living With HIV/AIDS Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 7, 2019 at 12:42 AM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Medical and socioeconomic factors were found to hinder employment of people living with HIV/AIDS, stated new study published in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine.
Determinants of Employability of People Living With HIV/AIDS Revealed
Determinants of Employability of People Living With HIV/AIDS Revealed

The study included 170 people living with HIV/AIDS in Turkey. Younger persons with HIV had a much higher probability of participation in the labor force, as did those who were wealthier and generated a higher income. Also, individuals who were working at the time of diagnosis were more likely to be employed. Illicit drug use, a longer time since diagnosis, and low CD4 T cells counts were negatively associated with employment.

Show Full Article


"We can easily control HIV virus with anti-retroviral medication, but it is almost impossible to control socioeconomic factors such as the stigma and the prejudices, which are fueled by ignorance and the lack of awareness campaigns," said corresponding author Durmu? Özdemir, PhD, a professor at Yasar University.

"There is a serious role for governments and non-governmental organizations to explain the positive impact of anti-retroviral treatment and the need for a normal life for people living with HIV."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Quiz on HIV / AIDS

Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is ...

What's New on Medindia

Types of Physiotherapy

Filariasis

Skin Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive