medindia
Try Out Variety: Smart Way to Get Your Kids to Eat Veggies

Try Out Variety: Smart Way to Get Your Kids to Eat Veggies

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 10, 2019 at 1:10 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Variety could be the key to teaching kids to eat more vegetables
  • Including a wide range of colorful veggies to your little fussy eater's diet can ideally increase their acceptance and preferences for vegetables
  • Serve multiple vegetables to make your child crave for veggies
Adding a variety of vegetables to your child's diet can make them eat more veggies. So hurry up, it's time to vary your veggies.
Try Out Variety: Smart Way to Get Your Kids to Eat Veggies

Although food preferences are largely learned, dislike is the main reason parents stop offering or serving their children foods like vegetables. A new study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, demonstrated that repeatedly offering a variety of vegetables increased acceptance and consumption by children.

Show Full Article


"In Australia, dietary guidelines for vegetable consumption by young children have increased although actual consumption is low," said lead author Astrid A.M. Poelman, PhD, CSIRO Agriculture & Food, Sensory, Flavour and Consumer Science, North Ryde, Australia.

"This study introduces an effective strategy for parents wanting to address this deficiency."

Details of the Study

The study recruited 32 families with children between the ages of four and six where low consumption of vegetables was reported. Parents completed an online survey and attended an information meeting prior to participating. Three groups were created: children introduced to a single vegetable; children to receive multiple vegetables; and a group where eating habits were not changed.

Study data were collected in several ways: two dinner meals served at the research facility during which children could eat as much of the broccoli, cauliflower and green beans as they wished; changes to actual vegetables consumed at home, childcare or school recorded through food diaries; and parents reporting on usual vegetable consumption.

Strategies of offering vegetables were parent led and home based. Families introducing one vegetable served broccoli and families trying multiple vegetables served broccoli, zucchini and peas. Parents were provided with a voucher to purchase the vegetables and given instructions on portion size and cooking instructions along with tips on how to offer the vegetables. Children were served a small piece of vegetable three times a week for five weeks. A sticker was given as a reward to children trying a vegetable.

Findings of the Study

There was no difference between groups at the start of the study for any of the methods measured. The dinner meal, during which the children ate without parents present, did not increase consumption perhaps due to an unfamiliar setting.

Vegetable acceptance increased for both the single and multiple vegetable groups during the intervention. Families that offered multiple vegetables recorded an increase in consumption from .6 to 1.2 servings, while no change in consumption was observed in families serving a single vegetable or families that did not change their eating habits.

Increased acceptance for multiple vegetables was noted during the five weeks of the study and sustained at three-month followup. Following the study parents reported that offering the vegetables was 'very easy' or 'quite easy' with the majority following the instructions provided by the study.

Key Note of the Study

Dr. Poelman recommended, "While the amount of vegetables eaten increased during the study, the amount did not meet dietary guidelines. Nonetheless, the study showed the strategy of offering a variety of vegetables was more successful in increasing consumption than offering a single vegetable."

Reference :
  1. Multiple vs Single Target Vegetable Exposure to Increase Young Children's Vegetable Intake - (https://www.jneb.org/article/S1499-4046(19)30896-6/fulltext)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies

Getting your kids to eat veggies can be a difficult task. We all know how important it is to eat veggies for good health. These eight sneaky tips and kid-friendly recipes can get your kids to eat more veggies.

Start Communicating Food Benefits to Make Your Child Eat Healthy

Communicating food benefits can make your child prefer more healthy foods. So, to make your child eat healthy, start using positive phrases like tomatoes keep you from getting sick and lentils will help you grow and run faster.

Smart Ways to Encourage Healthy Eating Among Fussy Eaters

Do you have a fussy eater at home? Fear of new and unfamiliar foods are a common problem leading to unhealthy eating habits. Here are some smart and easy ways to encourage healthy eating among fussy eaters.

Small Units can Help People Eat More Veggies

Subtle change in vegetable presentation can influence healthy consumption behavior, finds a new study.

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

With the increasing awareness and emphasis on diet and food, heres a new list of rules. Stick to these for a healthier, happier you.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBrand-Food Rules for the New YearAmazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More VeggiesNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

'Working Together to Prevent Suicide' - World Suicide Prevention Day

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day: Time to Think, Reflect, and Take Action

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive