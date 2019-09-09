‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’ – World Suicide Prevention Day

Highlights
:
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD)
- World Suicide
Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on
the 10th September to raise awareness about suicide prevention
- Suicide is one of
the leading causes of death and remains a universal challenge. We must do
what we can to prevent people from taking this extreme step
- Around 800,00
deaths are lost annually, which means there is a suicide every 40 seconds
- Suicide accounts
for more deaths than war and murder together
- Just take 5
minutes of your time to become aware of how you can help prevent suicide
and save a life
is observed
on the 10th September
by the
International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP). The main objective of
the campaign is to raise awareness about suicide prevention
and ways to avoid self-harm.
History of World Suicide Prevention Day
The first World Suicide Prevention Day was
observed on the 10th
September
2003 and founded by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP)
in partnership with the WHO to raise and spread awareness about suicide
prevention. Since then, every year activities, fundraisers, suicide prevention
campaigns and initiatives are undertaken by individuals, communities, health
personnel to reach the message far and wide and save precious lives.
Take 5 Minutes to Save
A Life
Just take 5 minutes of your time to learn 5
things to prevent suicide and save a life
‘Suicide remains one of the top 20 leading causes of death among people of all ages across the world. Around 800,00 deaths are lost annually, which translates to a suicide every 40 seconds. On this World Suicide Prevention Day, let us make a difference - as a friend, as a parent, as a child, as a neighbor or as a member of society to prevent suicide and self-harm.’
Recognize
the Signs of a Suicidal Person
Listen without Judging
- Low mood,
- depression, being aloof
and remains withdrawn
- Feeling hopeless,
lonely, worthless and desperate
- Avoid
taking part in company and fun activities
- Spells of crying
- Appears anxious
and reports having sleep problems
- No interest in
anything
- Talking about
taking one's life
- Excessive alcohol or drug use
Ways
of Self-Care
Reach
Out for Help
- Reach out to help
- Talk to them and make them open out
- Assure them that
you're not judging them
- Tell them you
will be there for them if they need help
- Get in touch with
them always and enquire how
they are doing
Spread
the Message Far & Wide
- Realize you are
not alone
- Reach out to a
person you trust or love to help you
- Call a helpline
to speak to a mental health professional
- Spread the
Message of 'Take 5 minutes' as much as possible to prevent suicide deaths
Things We Can Do To
Create Awareness About Suicide Prevention
- Download campaign
material and posters from the official website and share widely on social
media
- Share messages
about suicide prevention and Take 5 widely on
social media such as Twitter and Facebook
- Ask a person who
has successfully overcome depression and suicidal
behavior to share his personal experiences
on how to cope with suicidal thoughts, and other stressful and sad situations
- Print and visual
media should carry and broadcast talks and discussions with experts on
managing stress and preventing suicidal
thoughts and ideas
- Mental health
professionals should offer free counseling to people
with symptoms of suicidal behavior and encourage
depressed persons and their families to seek help as soon as possible
- Organize a
marathon, sports or fun activity and raise funds and donate to a
charity involved in suicide prevention or for research
- Carrying messages
about suicide prevention in prominent places in your neighborhood
can save millions of lives from committing suicide
- Distribute
pamphlets containing information about preventing suicide
- Organizing talks
or webinars in schools and corporate organizations to educate about
depression, stress
management, and suicide prevention
- Governments and
local administration must make accessible mental health care to one and
all
Suicide - Facts &
Figures
- Suicide is one of the top 20 causes
of death globally
- For every 40
seconds, someone loses their life to suicide
- Suicidal behavior
includes suicide as well as suicidal attempts and suicidal ideas
- For every
suicide, there are at least 25 suicide attempts and many more persons
having suicidal thoughts
- Suicide results
from a combination of genetic, sociocultural, psychological, and other
risk factors as well as following traumatic experience
or loss
- Suicidal behavior
can affect anyone irrespective of age, sex, race or ethnicity
- Preventing suicide
requires a multilevel and
multidisciplinary approach
In summary, suicide can be prevented
, and
we should learn to recognize suicidal behavior in others as well as
ourselves and take appropriate steps to prevent suicide and save a life
.
Let us all pledge to support and spread the message of the World Suicide
Prevention Day campaign and make a difference.
