is observed on theby the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP). The main objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about suicide prevention and ways to avoid self-harm.

‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’ – World Suicide Prevention Day

History of World Suicide Prevention Day

Take 5 Minutes to Save A Life

‘Suicide remains one of the top 20 leading causes of death among people of all ages across the world. Around 800,00 deaths are lost annually, which translates to a suicide every 40 seconds. On this World Suicide Prevention Day, let us make a difference - as a friend, as a parent, as a child, as a neighbor or as a member of society to prevent suicide and self-harm.’

The first World Suicide Prevention Day was observed on the 10September 2003 and founded by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in partnership with the WHO to raise and spread awareness about suicide prevention. Since then, every year activities, fundraisers, suicide prevention campaigns and initiatives are undertaken by individuals, communities, health personnel to reach the message far and wide and save precious lives.Just take 5 minutes of your time to learn 5 things to prevent suicide and save a life