Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day: Time to Think, Reflect, and Take Action

History of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and its Complications

‘Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) Awareness Day is observed on 9th September every year. It aims to make women aware of the dangers of alcohol consumption during pregnancy. Avoiding alcohol during pregnancy could save their children from lifelong suffering.’

On this day, people across the world gather for events that aim toand the plight of the affected children and their families who struggle every day to cope with the consequences of fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS). Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day was founded by Bonnie Buxton and Brian Philcox of FASworld and Teresa Kellerman of Fasstar. The first Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day was celebrated on 9September, 1999. This celebration attracted much interest from many countries across the world, including Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Italy, and South Africa. Since then, the celebrations have spread to numerous other countries and are gathering momentum with the passage of each year. This tremendous response from the global community highlights the fact thatFetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) falls under the fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), which is the leading preventable cause of non-genetic developmental disability that persists lifelong. FASD is an umbrella term that includes FAS, alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder (ARND) and alcohol-related birth defects (ARBD). Importantly, FASDs are more common than autism spectrum disorders (ASDs).