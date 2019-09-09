Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day: Time to Think, Reflect, and Take Action

Highlights:

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) Awareness Day is observed on 9 th September every year

September every year It's objective is to generate awareness among pregnant women about the dangers of alcohol consumption

Abstaining from alcohol during pregnancy could save their children from a life of misery and suffering Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day is celebrated annually on 9th September across the world. It was observed for the first time in 1999. Hence, this year marks 20 years since the first Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day. The celebrations officially begin at 9.09 AM - the 9th minute of the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month of the year, which serves as a reminder that during the nine months of pregnancy a woman should abstain from alcohol. is celebrated annually onacross the world. It was. Hence, this year marks 20 years since the first Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day.

