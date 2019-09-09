Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day: Time to Think, Reflect, and Take Action

and the plight of the
affected children and their families who struggle every day to cope with the
consequences of fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS).
Awareness Day was founded by
Bonnie Buxton and Brian Philcox of FASworld and
Teresa Kellerman of Fasstar. The first Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness
Day was celebrated on 9
September, 1999. This celebration
attracted much interest from many countries across the world, including
Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Italy, and South Africa.
Since then, the celebrations have spread to numerous other countries and are
gathering momentum with the passage of each year. This tremendous response from
the global community highlights the fact that
Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) falls under the
fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD), which is the leading preventable cause
of non-genetic developmental disability that persists lifelong. FASD is an
umbrella term that includes FAS,
and alcohol-related birth defects (ARBD). Importantly, FASDs are
more common than
(ASDs).
Consuming alcohol during pregnancy has been
likened to playing Russian roulette with a baby's health, as it can lead to miscarriage
,
stillbirth, prematurity, and sudden infant death
syndrome (SIDS)
.
Prenatal exposure to alcohol can result in birth
defects
, intellectual or learning disabilities, behavioral problems,
and trouble learning life skills. The affected children suffer from
lifelong physical, intellectual, and behavioral
complications, which are briefly highlighted below:
- Physical
Complications: These include subtle facial
anomalies, organ damage such as heart, kidney and bone damage, vision and
hearing problems, sleeping difficulties, and developmental delays
- Intellectual
Complications: These disabilities include cognitive
deficits, learning difficulties,
and low IQ, as well as problems associated with memory,
analytical skills, attention deficit, reasoning, and judgment. Besides
these, there are language problems, characterized by poor speech and lack
of communication skills
- Behavioral
Complications: Behavioral problems include
impulsivity, distractibility, and social and emotional deficits. These can
manifest as problems at school, trouble with the law, addiction,
homelessness, and early death
Fetal
Alcohol Syndrome: Facts & Figures
- 1 in
8 women drink alcohol during pregnancy
- No
amount of alcohol is considered safe for the developing fetus
- Alcohol
poses a risk to the developing fetus at every stage of pregnancy
- 40,000
babies are born with fetal alcohol syndrome every year
- A
developing fetus is exposed to the same concentration of alcohol as the
pregnant mother
- Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) is 100 percent preventable
if the developing fetus is not exposed to alcohol
- Number of FAS patients is 3-5 times
more than HIV/AIDS patients
- FAS
cannot be cured and persists lifelong
- 1 in 20 school-age children in
the US are likely to be suffering from FAS
- The lifetime cost of care of a single FAS patient is USD 2
million
Alcohol Consumption among Women in India
As per the "Gender, Alcohol and
Culture: An International Study" (GENACIS)
, the prevalence alcohol
consumption among Indian women in the general population is approximately 5.8
percent. In this regard, it should be remembered that alcohol consumption among
Indian women is largely confined to high-risk groups, such as tea plantation
workers, tribal populations, women from lower socioeconomic background, female
sex workers, and to a limited extent, extremely rich women from high society.
However, middle-class women largely shun alcohol. The prevalence of alcohol consumption among
women
belonging to the high-risk groups is approximately 28-48
percent.
FAS
Awareness Day Celebrations in Canada and New Zealand - A Snapshot
- Canada: In Calgary, on
the occasion of International Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
Awareness Day, people will be wearing red shoes as a symbol of
support for children and adolescents living with FAS.Red is the awareness color for FAS. In
Manitoba, a Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day Walk is being organized
on 9th September 2019. The awareness walk will start at The Pas Friendship
Center and end at the Gordon Lathlin Memorial Center, in the town of The
Pas in Manitoba.
- New Zealand: In Auckland, a
campaign called Red Shoes Rock! was
launched five years ago by an adult FAS sufferer by the name of R.J.
Formanek. He launched this campaign so that by wearing red shoes, FAS
activists could stand out from the crowd, get people talking about the
condition, and make it visible to the world at large. In Wellington,
the FASD-CAN Annual Workshop will be held at The Terrace on the occasion
of FAS Awareness Day for the
benefit of parents, professionals and caregivers. The Guest
Speakers will include neuropsychologists, clinical psychologists, occupational
therapists, researchers, FAS advocates, and representatives from the
Ministry of Health, Government of New Zealand.
Ways
to Generate Awareness about Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
There are many ways to create awareness about
FAS, some of which are highlighted below:
- Public Lectures: Popular lectures
by renowned FAS experts, tailored for the general audience are very
effective ways of enlightening and encouraging women to avoid
alcohol during pregnancy
- Panel Discussions: These help to shape public opinion.
Participants may include policymakers, medical experts, health
administrators, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and representatives
from civil society, including family members of children living with FAS
- Media Coverage: The media is the
mirror of society. Hence, media coverage of local events taking place on
FAS Awareness Day is very important for spreading the message among people
in the society at large. Moreover, the media could also organize talk
shows and interviews of celebrities on radio and TV to generate awareness
about FAS among the masses
- Breakfast Meetings: Breakfast
meetings, aptly termed 'BreakFASt',
could be hosted to provide an ideal opportunity to share information and
partner with other like-minded people. Interaction between parents,
community leaders, and other stakeholders could help initiate local
support groups for affected families and formulate local policies. A 'Pregnant Pause' could also be
observed at 9.09 AM during the breakfast gathering
- Real Life Stories: Real life
stories of children and their families living with FAS would help to
develop a better understanding of the trials and tribulations faced by the
affected families and encourage them not to lose hope. These stories also
help to demonstrate the need for solutions
- 'Walk-Along': A sponsored
walk-along could be organized, including special walkers such as FAS
sufferers who will walk side-by-side with other members of the community.
A walk-along is very similar to a walkathon, except that it is meant to
remind people that children affected by FAS need someone to 'walk along'
with them throughout their life, so that they can attain their full
potential
- Rallies: These are effective ways
to raise awareness by displaying informative banners, placards, and
posters having key messages about the dangers of alcohol consumption
during pregnancy
- Social Media: The social media can
be judiciously exploited to spread awareness about FAS. Sharing messages,
infographics, stories, and other news materials on social media platforms
such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, will be able to spread awareness
far and wide within the shortest time possible. The hashtag for Fetal
Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day is #FASDay.The celebrations, events, and activities can also be followed
on Twitter using the following Twitter handles:
@FASDAdvisoryAAA, @NOFASUK, @CanFASD, and @NOFASDAustralia
- Webinars & Podcasts: These are
effective ways of reaching the new generation. Catchy titles such as 'avoid
alcohol during pregnancy
- Alcohol and Pregnancy Don't Mix!, 'Alcohol and
Pregnancy - A Dangerous Combination!' or 'Let's Toast to Alcohol-free Pregnancies!' could be used to
attract attention
- Advocacy & Policy: Advocacy
efforts help to raise awareness, both at the national and international
levels and give a voice to those living with FAS to encourage legislators
and policymakers to create actionable policies in a time-bound manner
- Networking: Setting-up a global
network that includes government representatives, NGOs, FAS activists,
pharma companies, clinicians, and other stakeholders will help to raise
awareness, as well as develop and implement solutions for the benefit of
FAS patients
- Information Dissemination: FAS
related pamphlets, handouts, and other information materials on the theme 'Think Before You Drink' could be
distributed at public places, including hospitals, doctor's clinics,
prenatal testing labs, schools, and colleges, which will help in spreading
the message
- Art Contests: Sit-and-draw
competitions for children and adolescents on topics related to FAS are an
effective way of generating awareness among the new generation. School and college students could also be encouraged to design
posters to promote the 'No Alcohol,
No Risk' message
- Donations & Fundraising:
Generous donations and fundraising activities can go a long way towards
providing better care and support for the unfortunate, economically weaker
members of society to help them in coping with the condition. Donations
can also support medical research and educational activities related to
FAS
Conclusion
Abstaining from alcohol
consumption during pregnancy is the only way for preventing FAS
. Expectant
mothers should make healthy choices before, during and after pregnancy, duly
supported by their family, friends and well-wishers.
In fact, we should all be a part of the
solution by raising awareness about FAS. If we work
collectively, we can make a difference to the lives of innocent children, which
have been shattered by no fault of their own.
Most importantly, women should
keep in mind: "if
you're pregnant, don't drink. If you drink, don't get pregnant". References :
- FASD Awareness Month/Day - National Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (NOFAS), Washington D.C., USA - (https://www.nofas.org/fasdmonth/)
- International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day is September 9 - National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD, USA - (https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/news-events/international-fetal-alcohol-spectrum-disorders-awareness-day-september-9)
- Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs) - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Altanta, GA, USA - (https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/fasd/index.html)
- Nayak RB, Murthy P. Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder. Indian Pediatr. 2008; 45(12): 977-83 - (http://www.indianpediatrics.net/dec2008/977.pdf)
- International FASD Awareness Day - NOFASD Australia - (https://www.nofasd.org.au/community/international-fasd-awareness-day/)
- FASD Awareness Day - ActionPoint, Auckland, New Zealand - (https://www.actionpoint.org.nz/fasd)
Source: Medindia