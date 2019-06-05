medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Check Out These 5 Things About Physician Suicide

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 6, 2019 at 11:52 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Suicide among doctors is on the rise across the world with a variety of mysteries underlying behind the root causes of death.
Check Out These 5 Things About Physician Suicide
Check Out These 5 Things About Physician Suicide

Physician suicide is an urgent problem with rates higher than suicide rates in the general public, with the potential for extensive impact on health care systems. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal .

Five Things About Physician Suicide:
  • As the only means of death more common in physicians than nonphysicians, suicide is an occupational hazard for physicians.
  • Firearms, overdose, and blunt force trauma are the most common means, with benzodiazepines, barbiturates and antipsychotics being the most commonly used drugs.
  • Increased suicidal ideation begins as early as in medical school, with nearly 1 in 4 students surveyed reporting suicidal ideation within the last 12 months.
  • Complaints to regulatory bodies are associated with higher rates of suicidal ideation.
  • Suicidal physicians face unique barriers to care, including concerns regarding confidentiality, and fears of stigmatization and discrimination from peers, employers and licensing bodies.


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Suicide

Suicide is an act of ending one's own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one's environment.

Suicide Attempts By Every One In 12 Canadians With Migraine

A new study has found that adults with migraine who had been sexually abused during childhood were three times more likely to have attempted suicide.

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Fear of Psychiatric Hospitalization Keeps Men from Talking About Suicide

Fearing inpatient hospitalization is one of the principal reasons that men don't talk about suicide with their physicians, finds a new study.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Suicide Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Bereavement Quiz on Depression 

What's New on Medindia

World Hand Hygiene Day: Clean Care for All - It's in Your Hands

Top 8 Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas

Organ Bioprinting for Transplantation Could Soon be Possible
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive