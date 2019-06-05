Check Out These 5 Things About Physician Suicide

Suicide among doctors is on the rise across the world with a variety of mysteries underlying behind the root causes of death.
Physician suicide is an urgent problem with rates higher than suicide rates in the general public, with the potential for extensive impact on health care systems. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal
.
‘Physician suicide rates are on the rise across the world. However, the most common means of suicide by doctors are depression, lethal medication overdoses, and firearms.’
Five Things About Physician Suicide:
Read More..
- As the only means of death more common in physicians than nonphysicians, suicide is an occupational hazard for physicians.
- Firearms, overdose, and blunt force trauma are the most common means, with benzodiazepines, barbiturates and antipsychotics being the most commonly used drugs.
- Increased suicidal ideation begins as early as in medical school, with nearly 1 in 4 students surveyed reporting suicidal ideation within the last 12 months.
- Complaints to regulatory bodies are associated with higher rates of suicidal ideation.
- Suicidal physicians face unique barriers to care, including concerns regarding confidentiality, and fears of stigmatization and discrimination from peers, employers and licensing bodies.
Source: Eurekalert