Smart Techniques to Inculcate Healthy Eating Habits in Kids

Children are sometimes fussy eaters and it is natural for parents to worry whether they are getting enough food and nutritional value. However, the responsibility lies with the parents to smartly and subtly introduce healthy eating habits into their life.

On National Nutrition Week, Kejal Sheth, Weight Management Expert and Founder of Nutrivity.in and Jinal Pasad, Paediatric Nutrition expert based in Mumbai share some techniques that will help you inculcate smart eating habits in your kids and look out for their health in the long run. Be healthy role models. Children often mimic their parent's behavior. Try to eat together at the table as a family as often as possible.

Make fruit popsicle's as this makes a healthy treat for the kids and provides the much needed anti-oxidant dose.





‘Introduce one new food at a time. Children are usually reluctant to try anything new, but parents don't have to give up on their kids.’ Introduce vegetable soup and juices. This ensures incorporation of good amount of veggies in the diet.

Keep healthy snacks handy. If the child refuses to eat anything other than junk food, don't worry. They will soon find there's not much point making a fuss if you don't react.

Do not force the child to eat. Introduce new foods when the child is hungry.

It's best not to use food as a reward. Your child may start to think of sweets as nice and vegetables as nasty.

Combine the ingredients they do not like to eat with the one's they usually prefer eating. E.g. bottle gourd in bhaji.

Grate vegetables in paratha's or in the idli/uttapam batter. This makes the meal colorful and visually appetizing as well as.

Introduce one new food at a time. Kids are usually reluctant to try anything new but don't give up.

Involve the child with cooking- tasks like squeezing fresh orange juice or cracking eggs are well within the capabilities of a young child. It's amazing how being involved in the planning and preparation of a meal can stimulate a child's appetite.



