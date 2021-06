Physical Activity Helps Prevent High Blood Pressure & Cholesterol

Increased Prevalence of Blood Pressure

Rising Burden of Cholesterol

Physical Activity Overcomes Blood Pressure & Cholesterol

Move More to Live Better

The patients can be screened at every interaction about physical activity, as per the American College of Sports Medicine's 'Exercise is Medicine' campaign.

about physical activity, as per the campaign. Patients can be invited to report their physical activity with some questions or through a wearable device.

with some questions or through a wearable device. Regular physical activity can be further refined and sustained among the patients by equipping them with ideas, resources and even meeting them for early success.

them for early success. It is essential to encourage and celebrate even small increases in the physical activity of patients, such as walking more or taking the stairs. This improves their sustainability.

Other Benefits of Physical Activity

Manage Blood Pressure and Cholesterol with Better Lifestyle

Include a balanced diet (plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables) with reduced salt intake to control hypertension

Avoid stress and engage in relaxation techniques such as yoga and deep breathing Stop smoking and reduce alcohol consumption

Elude oily and fast foods high in trans fats and saturated fats to control high cholesterol levels.

Periodically monitor your blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels

Discuss with your physician for any queries

The blood pressure is measured by a sphygmomanometer or blood pressure monitor . The normal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg, andas per the guidelines issued by the2017.It is estimated that aboutthat is, systolic (top number) blood pressure between 120-139 mm Hg or diastolic (bottom number) blood pressure between 80-89 mm Hg.As per the High Blood Pressure Guideline criteria , the individuals who have an otherwise low risk of heart disease or stroke would require lifestyle-only treatment for their elevated blood pressure.The study also estimates that aboutThe individuals who are seen to suffice the criteria for low risk of heart disease or stroke and would also require lifestyle-only treatment as per the 2018criteria.These lifestyle modifications for blood pressure and cholesterol guidelines incorporate increased physical activity, weight loss, improving diet, stopping smoking , and moderating alcohol intake.The regularlyis shown toThis signifies that there is aand a 36% lower risk of death from cardiovascular diseases in physically active people when compared to those who are not physically active On average,in addition to two or more strength training sessions each week is recommended by thefor Americans. Hence there is no minimum amount of time to receive benefits from physical activity.says Gibbs.The statement thereby highlights the call for clinicians to implementthrough patient counseling, including health behavior professionals (e.g., health coaches) and connecting patients to local resources like community centers to help meet their physical activity needs.The following are the measures to prescribe exercise:Apart from lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, there exist other added health benefits such as:Following other lifestyle modifications along with physical activity may help prevent the complications of hypertension and cholesterol.Take a friend or family member to walk with you. It is better to move a little rather than sitting idle.Source: Medindia