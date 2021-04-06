Physical Activity Helps Prevent High Blood Pressure & Cholesterol

What is Hypertension?

‘Sit less and move more serves as a new "prescription" choice for reducing mild to moderately elevated blood pressure (hypertension) and blood cholesterol in otherwise healthy adults. Regular physical activity along with lifestyle modifications is shown to prevent blood pressure & cholesterol. ’

says Bethany Barone Gibbs, Ph.D., FAHA, chair of the statement writing group and associate professor in the department of health and human development and clinical and translational sciences at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.