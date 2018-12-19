Highlights:
- Exercise
could be as effective as blood pressure medications in lowering systolic
blood pressure below 140 mm Hg
- An
exercise regimen could reduce the need for blood pressure lowering
medications in the future
Exercise could be just as effective as
antihypertensive drugs in lowering systolic blood pressure below 140 mm Hg. The
study analyzed pooled data from clinical trials that separately evaluated the
impact of exercise and medications in lowering blood pressure.
Exercise Could be as Effective as Drug Intervention for Lowering High Blood Pressure
The study has been published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine
,
which belongs to the BMJ group of journals. The lead author of the study was
Dr. Huseyin Naci, who is an Assistant Professor of Health Policy at the
Department of Health Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science
(LSE), London, UK.
Study
Background
Research
proves that systolic blood pressure can be lowered by
exercise. The systolic blood pressure is the pressure exerted by the heart
while pumping blood out of the heart by contraction of the heart muscles. It
represents the top value in a blood
pressure
reading. However, there are no clinical trials that have
directly compared exercise with blood pressure lowering drugs head-to-head, in
order to assess which is more effective.
Study Procedure
In order to circumvent the above problem,
the research team carried out their analyses based on combined data from a
large number of clinical trials. The study pooled together data from 194
clinical trials that evaluated the impact of drugs in lowering the systolic
blood pressure and 197 clinical trials that evaluated the impact of structured
exercise on the same parameter. The total number of subjects in the two
combined sets clinical trials (total 391 trials) was 39,742.
‘Exercise could be just as effective as antihypertensive drugs for lowering high systolic blood pressure. A total of 391 clinical trials, including 39,742 participants were analyzed. An exercise regimen could be a simple and effective intervention for lowering high blood pressure.’
Read More..
The structured exercise regimen was
categorized into the following types:
- Endurance Exercises: Walking, jogging,
running, cycling, swimming, high-intensity interval training
- Dynamic Resistance
Exercises:
Strength training with dumbbells or kettlebells
- Isometric Resistance
Exercises:
Static push-ups (plank)
- Combined Exercises: Combination of endurance
and resistance exercises
The above types of exercises were
compared with several classes of blood pressure lowering drugs, based on which
the analyses were done. The analyses were based on the following three types of
combinations:
- All
types of exercise compared with all classes of drugs
- Different
types of exercise compared with different classes of drugs
- Different
intensities of exercise compared with different doses of drugs
Since the above analyses were based on
trials carried out mostly on young participants having normal blood pressure,
the study was repeated in a group of exercise trials that only involved
participants having high blood pressure.
Study Findings
The research findings included the
following:
- Blood
pressure was lower in individuals treated with lipid-lowering drugs than
those who followed a structured exercise regimen
- Exercise
was found to be just as effective as the drugs when only those individuals
with high blood
pressure were included in the analyses
- The
effectiveness of the exercise regimen increased the more the threshold for
defining high blood pressure was raised above 140 mm Hg
- Combining
endurance and dynamic resistance training was more effective in reducing
systolic blood pressure than when applied individually
Study Implications
- Prescriptions
for high blood pressure lowering drugs have increased by 50 percent
between 2006 and 2016 in UK
- Since
UK medical guidelines have lowered the threshold for high systolic blood
pressure to 130 mm Hg, the number of prescriptions are likely to increase
further
- Replacing
drugs with exercise may not be feasible as
most hypertensive patients suffer from lifelong co-morbidities such as
diabetes and ~40 percent of adults in the USA and Europe have inactive
lifestyles
Study
Limitations
Some of the major limitations of the study include the following:
- None of the trials included in the analyses compared
head-to-head, the exercise regimen vs
drug intervention
- The number of participants in the trials included in the
analyses were uneven - some included a lesser number of participants than
others
- The number of drug intervention trials was much more and
the sample size was also larger than those for the structured exercise regimens
Concluding
Remarks"While
promising, the findings shouldn't persuade patients to ditch their blood
pressure lowering drugs in favor of an exercise regimen just yet, although
patients might want to boost their physical activity levels,"
advises Dr. John Ioannidis, the study's
senior author, in a linked podcast.
"We
don't think, on the basis of our study, that patients should stop taking their
antihypertensive medications,"
says Dr. Naci, in a linked podcast."But
we hope that our findings will inform evidence-based discussions between
clinicians and their patients,"
he adds.
With reference to prescriptions for
exercise to hypertensive patients, there are some issues to consider, he
suggests. "It's one thing to
recommend that physicians start prescribing exercise to their patients, but we
also need to be cognizant of the resource implications and ensure that the
patients that have been referred to exercise interventions can adhere to them
and so really derive benefit,"
he emphasizes.
Funding Source
The study was funded by grants from the Higher Education Funding Council
for England, the Medical Research Council, UK and the Swiss National Science
Foundation. References :
- How does exercise treatment compare with antihypertensive medications? A network meta-analysis of 391 randomized controlled trials assessing exercise and medication effects on systolic blood pressure - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjsports-2018-099921)
Source: Medindia