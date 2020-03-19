Simple Exercise Tips to Stay Physically Active Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has made every one not only to work from home, but also exercise within their home. However, many skip their daily exercise routine and tend to become a couch potato by staying indoors all day. Here are a few tips that may help you stay physically active during the coronavirus outbreak.



Physical activity is associated with a healthier immune system. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults achieve 150-300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity and two sessions per week of muscle strength training.



However, the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic present challenges to maintaining a physically active lifestyle. With gym and community center closures, individuals and families are being forced to adapt their routines and find new ways to be active at home.



‘Being active can boost your immune function. So, don't let coronavirus anxiety wreak havoc on your daily exercise routine. Try to increase your indoor workout duration to stay physically active during the COVID-19 pandemic.’

"For all of us, young and old, regular physical activity remains an important strategy for staying healthy," says American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Past President Liz Joy, M.D., M.P.H., FACSM.



"Compared to being sedentary, moderate-intensity physical activity is associated with better immune function. Regular physical activity is also associated with lower levels of anxiety and perceived stress, which many of us are feeling. Fit in two, five, 10 or 20 minutes of activity, however and wherever you can. Every active minute counts!"



Here are a few strategies to help you maintain physical activity from the comfort of your home:



Indoor Aerobic Activities

Put some music on and walk briskly around the house or up and down the stairs for 10-15 minutes two or three times per day

Dance to your favorite music

Jump rope (if your joints can handle it)

Do an exercise video

Use home cardio machines if you have them Outdoor Aerobic Activities

Walk or jog around your neighborhood (avoid crowded spaces)

Be active in a local park. Spending time in nature may enhance immune function. Be sure to wash your hands when you get home.

Go for a bicycle ride.

Do gardening and lawn work. Spring is around the corner!

Play active games with your family. Muscle Strength Training

Download a strength workout app to your smart phone, such as the 7-Minute Workout (no equipment necessary)

Do a strength training video

Perform yoga. Deep breathing and mindfulness can also reduce anxiety.

Find ways to do simple muscle strengthening exercises around your house such as: squats or sit-to-stands from a sturdy chair; push-ups against a wall, the kitchen counter or the floor; lunges or single leg step-ups on stairs

Don't sit all day! If watching TV, get up during every commercial and do a lap around your home or an active chore (i.e., throw some clothes in the laundry, do the dishes or take out the garbage). Feel productive after just one show!



Reference :

Staying Active During COVID-19 - (https://www.exerciseismedicine.org/support_page.php/stories/?b=892)



