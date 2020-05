World Hypertension Day

Hypertension: Facts and Statistics

Hypertension or high blood pressure is defined as a systolic blood pressure equal to or above 140 mm Hg and/or diastolic blood pressure equal to or above 90 mm Hg

Worldwide, hypertension is a leading cause of premature death

It is also called a 'silent killer,' as there are no apparent symptoms.

Unhealthy lifestyle practices like adding too much salt, being overweight or obese, and not exercising enough may increase the risk of high blood pressure

Hypertension can also put you at risk for heart disease and stroke

Only 1 in 4 adults with hypertension have their condition under control

In the U.S, half of the adults do not take medication

In India, about 2.6 lakh diedue to hypertension and has become the most prevalent chronic disease in the country

One-third of the Indian population is expected to suffer from the condition in 2020

5 Tips to Prevent Hypertension during COVID-19 Pandemic

Eat a Healthy Diet: Hypertension is reduced by an eating plan and cutting down on table salt. The eating plan should include fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy foods. The diet should consist of whole grains, poultry, fish and nuts and have reduced amounts of fats, red meats, sweets, and sugar-sweetened beverages. Also, include foods rich in potassium, fiber and protein along with the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. Maintain a Healthy Body Weight: Being obese or overweight can increase the risk of high blood pressure. People who are overweight need to lose weight and those of normal weight should avoid gaining extra pounds. You can also talk with your doctor or dietitian about how to maintain healthy body weight. Be Physically Active: Regular physical activity help you maintain healthy body weight and lower your blood pressure. Exercisingdaily for about 30 - 40 minutes three times a week can help manage or control high blood pressure. Quit Smoking: Smoking increases your blood pressure levels and puts you at higher risk for heart attack and stroke. Quit smoking and try to limit your alcohol intake to 1-2 drinks a day to lower your risk ofhypertension and heart disease. Get a Good Night's Sleep: A good night's sleep is important to your overall health. Sleeping for 7-8 hours a day can keep your heart and blood vessels healthy. Not getting enough sleep on a regular basis may increase your risk for heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.

Researchers say that certain drugs used to treat high blood pressure , such as ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) can pose a threat to the individuals during this pandemic. ACE inhibitors and ARBs increase the levels of an enzyme called ACE2 and there are chances that COVID-19 virus could attach itself to ACE2. However, there's no definite research yet and is just a theory. More research is required confirm this theory. High blood pressure patients need to take extra care to protect themselves during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and medication needs to be taken just as prescribed by their doctor to lower their risk.Following a healthy lifestyle is the first step in both preventing and controlling hypertension. Here are a few simple health tips to follow during this COVID-19 pandemic:Most importantly, monitor your blood pressure levels regularly to prevent yourself from the silent killer. On this World Hypertension Day , let us all come together to raise awareness on this deadly silent killer.Source: Medindia