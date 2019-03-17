Quality of life for night shift workers may not be as same as that of day shift workers. In this study, they have been found to have overactive bladders which may make them want to pee more, deteriorating their quality of life.

Poor Quality Of Life Reported Among Night Shift Workers

Millions of people work nights, but increasingly scientists are finding that night work is associated with health problems. Now a group of Italian scientists has found that. This is also true of younger subjects, who would not normally be expected to report an overactive bladder. This work is reported at the European Association of Urology Congress in Barcelona.Researchers from the Sant'Andrea Hospital in Rome surveyed 68 men and 68 women between March and October 2018. All were workers in the Italian National Health System, with 66 of the volunteers working nightshifts, on average, 11 hours per night shift. The 70-day workers worked an average of 9.1 hours/day. The researchers found that the night shift workers reported a significantly higher rate of overactive bladder, and a poorer quality of life when compared with day shift workers. All the workers were under 50 years old.(measured using the OAB QL score and the EORTC QLQ-30 score), with scores of 41 against 31 with day shift workers (see abstract for ranges).Research leader, Dr. Cosimo De Nunzio said: "We know that long-term night work is stressful, and is associated with increased levels of health problems.. The same is probably true in many other occupations. One of the most concerning things about this work is everyone in our sample was under 50. We normally expect bladder problems with older people, but here we have younger people expressing a deteriorating quality of life".BackgroundIn many countries, night shift work is increasing so as to cope with the demands of the 24-hour economy. In the UK one worker in 8 works night shift (2017 figures; that's 3.2 million, a 250,000 increase in the previous five years), with one in 6 black workers working the night shift. In the USA, nearly 9 million people work night shifts. In general, night shift workers are concentrated in poorer manual or service jobs, such as security, transport, cleaning, maintenance, etc. Night work has been shown to put stresses on health, with night workers showing greater levels of depression, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.Commenting, Professor Jean-Nicolas Cornu (Rouen, France ) said: "Increased urinary frequency is an issue for millions of people worldwide. In nightshift workers, the present work highlights the importance of this issue regarding quality of life. Whether the changes described in this study depend on confounding factors (modification of drinking habits, caffeine intake, etc.) and/or modification of urinary production by the kidney cannot be assessed. A lot of work remains needed to understand what happens in those cases."This is an independent comment; Professor Jean-Nicolas Cornu was not involved in this workThe researchers note that this is a modest sample size, so the work needs to be reproduced in a larger study, with a longer-term follow-up.Source: Eurekalert