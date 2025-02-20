Your Diet and Fitness App may be Harming You: Here`s How

Diet and fitness apps may unintentionally promote obsession, leading to disordered eating, body image issues, and mental health risks.

New Year resolutions are in full swing, and health apps are everywhere. But new research raises red flags, suggesting that these apps may be linked to disordered eating, body image issues, and excessive exercise.The findings of the study are published in the journal).“Diet and fitness apps are marketed as tools to improve health, however they may also have unintended negative consequences, such as creating pressure to meet goals, concerns about body image as well as provoking feelings of guilt if goals aren’t achieved,” says Ms. Isabella Anderberg in the College of Education, Psychology and Social Work.“Whilst there is evidence that these tools can be effective in increasing physical activity, we’re interested in understanding whether these apps might actually be harmful for some users.”, with an estimated 311 million people using health apps, such as, to track their meals, calories, and exercise.Flinders University researchers reviewed 38 studies to examine the links between the use of diet and fitness apps and the risk of users becoming obsessive about weight loss, body image, calorie counting, and excessive exercise.The research found that“We found that young adults who use diet and fitness apps have greater disordered eating symptoms, such as harmful or restrictive diets, and have negative thoughts about body image when compared to those that don’t use them,” says Ms. Anderberg.“The focus on dietary restriction and weight-loss in these apps may feed into restrictive or excessive behaviors raising concerns for those people who have pre-existing concerns about their weight or body image.“While some users reported positive experiences such as increased awareness and motivation, the broader implications for mental health need careful consideration, especially among vulnerable populations like adolescents,” she says.The research also highlights the responsibility that app developers have when designing health and fitness apps to consider the psychological impacts of these tools.Senior author, Professor Ivanka Prichard, says that as more people turn to apps for guidance in their wellness journeys, they should ensure that they are prioritizing mental health alongside fitness goals.“Our findings highlight the importance of promoting healthy body image and exercise behaviors among young adults, and of being aware of the potential risks associated with the use of diet and fitness apps and for users to approach them with a focus on improving their health,” says Professor Prichard.“In a growing world of technology, studies like this are important in shaping future research to provide the best health and self-management information via apps to the wider population,” Professor Prichard adds.The research team noted that more research is needed to understand the benefits and risks related to using health and fitness apps.“As self-monitoring technology evolves and new diet and fitness apps are released, it is crucial that research continues to explore potential benefits and any unintended consequences connected to their use,” concludes Ms. Anderberg.Source-Eurekalert