medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Psychological Aspects Linked to Quality of Life in People With Dementia Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 23, 2018 at 11:05 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In both people with dementia and caregivers, psychological aspects such as optimism, self-esteem, loneliness and depression are closely associated with the ability to optimise quality of life and well-being, suggested new research.
Psychological Aspects Linked to Quality of Life in People With Dementia Discovered
Psychological Aspects Linked to Quality of Life in People With Dementia Discovered

"It's so important to find ways for the 50 million people worldwide who have dementia to live as well as possible," said lead author Linda Clare, Professor at the University of Exeter.

"Our research sheds new light on what factors play a key role in maximizing factors such as well-being and quality of life. This must now translate into better ways to support people with dementia," Clare added.

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory and other mental abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life. It is caused by physical changes in the brain.

For the study, published in the journal Alzheimer's Disease and Association Disorders, the research team involved 1,547 people diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia and 1,283 caregivers.

Both groups of participants provided ratings of their quality of life, satisfaction with life and well-being, in relation to dementia and to overall health.

"Our research gives more specific guidance on where we should focus efforts to help people live as well as possible with dementia," co-author Anthony Martyr from the varsity noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia

Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...

Dementia-related Deaths Grew by 148% in 26 Years

An international group of collaborating scientists have analyzed the data from 195 countries on the spread of Alzheimer's disease and dementia from 1990 to 2016.

New Genetic Clues to Early-onset Form of Dementia Discovered

Identifying the downstream effects of the MAPT gene mutation could help identify new treatment targets for frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's disease and other tau-related illnesses, including Parkinson's disease.

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers Disease QUALITY OF LIFE Importance Tools for Measuring HRQOL Dementia Vascular Dementia 

What's New on Medindia

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

Truths about being Left-Handed

Health Benefits of Pomelo
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive