medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Acne Relapses Impact Quality of Life, Productivity: Study

by Iswarya on  February 7, 2019 at 4:17 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that acne relapses significantly impacts quality of life and productivity. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.
Acne Relapses Impact Quality of Life, Productivity: Study
Acne Relapses Impact Quality of Life, Productivity: Study

An online self‐administered questionnaire was proposed to greater than or equal to 15‐year‐olds suffering from acne who immediately consulted their dermatologist.

To ensure homogeneous evaluation of acne severity, the Global Acne Severity (GEA) scale was applied. Quality of life was evaluated via Cardiff Acne Disability Index (CADI), SF12‐physical score (PS), and SF12‐mental score (MS) questionnaires. Productivity loss or absenteeism in middle/high school was determined based on the number of days off work or school over the last 30 days.

In a study of teenagers and adults suffering from acne who consulted their dermatologist, the acne relapse rate was 44 percent (39.9 percent of less than or equal to 20-year-olds and 53.3 percent of >20-year-olds).

The study, which was supported by La Roche-Posay Dermatological Laboratories, also showed that acne relapses are significantly associated with impaired quality of life, as well as with productivity loss and absenteeism from work or school.

In Metropolitan France, for example, the number of days lost due to acne relapses would total 350,000 days per year.

"This is the very first time we are able to demonstrate the impact of acne relapses on productivity and absenteeism," explained senior author Dr. Charles Taieb, of the European Market Maintenance Assessment (EMMA), in France.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

The state of your pillowcases may affect your acne. The pillowcase on which, you sleep might be the culprit of your failed beauty care regimen. Read this article to know how pillowcases can cause acne.

Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne

Living with acne can be tough, but not anymore. Here we bring you the 10 best ways to deal with acne.

Fatty Acids from Algae Useful in Acne Treatment

Certain fatty acids in marine algae have been found to be useful in treating acne.

Acne Treatments Become More Difficult Due to Antibiotic Resistance

Acne is among the most dreaded skin problems around the globe. Studies show that with an increase in the use of medications to combat acne, resistance has developed among the acne bacteria.

Acne

Acne vulgaris, popularly known as ‘pimples’ or ‘zits’ is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.

Blackheads / Comedones

Blackheads or comedones are skin abrasions formed due to clogging of hair follicle with excess sebum. Learn more about its various treatment methods.

Foods That Can Make Skin Oily

Wrong food choices and poor skin care contribute to oily skin and acne. Avoiding foods that secrete excess oil and including nutritious food can improve the skin health.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic condition of the sebaceous glands that commonly occurs in those prone to acne. Although there is no cure, the condition can be managed through medications.

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.

Skin Disease

Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.

Ten Most Common Skin Disorders

Skin problems cause discomfort and embarrassment necessitating effective treatment. Here are 10 common skin disorders including acne, rosacea and skin cancer.

More News on:

Acne Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Skin Disease Rashes Symptom Evaluation Exfoliate Hidradenitis Suppurativa Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne Blackheads / Comedones Ten Most Common Skin Disorders Foods That Can Make Skin Oily 

What's New on Medindia

Ear Deformities

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Nutrition Education for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive