Acne Relapses Impact Quality of Life, Productivity: Study

New study finds that acne relapses significantly impacts quality of life and productivity. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

An online self‐administered questionnaire was proposed to greater than or equal to 15‐year‐olds suffering from acne who immediately consulted their dermatologist.To ensure homogeneous evaluation of acne severity, the Global Acne Severity (GEA) scale was applied. Quality of life was evaluated via Cardiff Acne Disability Index (CADI), SF12‐physical score (PS), and SF12‐mental score (MS) questionnaires. Productivity loss or absenteeism in middle/high school was determined based on the number of days off work or school over the last 30 days.In a study of teenagers and adults suffering from acne who consulted their dermatologist, the acne relapse rate was 44 percent (39.9 percent of less than or equal to 20-year-olds and 53.3 percent of >20-year-olds).The study, which was supported by La Roche-Posay Dermatological Laboratories, also showed that acne relapses are significantly associated with impaired quality of life, as well as with productivity loss and absenteeism from work or school.In Metropolitan France, for example, the number of days lost due to acne relapses would total 350,000 days per year."This is the very first time we are able to demonstrate the impact of acne relapses on productivity and absenteeism," explained senior author Dr. Charles Taieb, of the European Market Maintenance Assessment (EMMA), in France.Source: Eurekalert