medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Anti-diabetic Drug Has the Potential to Change Your Gut Microbiome: Here's How

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 7, 2019 at 3:26 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Acarbose, an anti-diabetic drug can alter the gut microbiome, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal mSphere.
Anti-diabetic Drug Has the Potential to Change Your Gut Microbiome: Here's How
Anti-diabetic Drug Has the Potential to Change Your Gut Microbiome: Here's How

Acarbose, a drug commonly used to treat type II diabetes, can change the gut microbiome in a reversible and diet-dependent manner, according to new research. The findings highlight the importance of the gut microbiome in health and show that more attention should be paid to how the gut microbiome responds to medications.

"Acarbose has the potential to change the gut microbiome, but it is a very diet- dependent change," said study principal investigator Nicole Koropatkin, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan. "With medications, especially those that affect diabetes, we have to think about not only the impact the drug has on host enzymes or host metabolism, but how it affects gut bacterial metabolism. We know that there seem to be certain gut bacteria compositions that are more closely linked with diabetes and that might even precede the clinical onset of diabetes."

In recent years, researchers have learned that the gut microbiome of people with diabetes and otherwise healthy individuals differ. Scientists have also learned that the popular diabetes medication metformin exerts its medicinal effect, in part, by changing the gut microbiota in a manner that improves glucose tolerance. This is in addition to metformin impacting host glucose metabolism.

In her work as a protein crystallographer studying starch-degrading enzymes, Dr. Koropatkin became interested in acarbose, and set out to determine whether this diabetes drug might also spark off-target effects on the microbiota that might affect the drug's therapeutic benefits. Acarbose inhibits glucoamylase enzymes in the small intestine to prevent dietary starch digestion and thus decrease postprandial blood glucose levels. This results in an increase in dietary starch to the distal intestine where it becomes food for the gut bacterial community.

To investigate, Dr. Koropatkin teamed up with Dr. Patrick Schloss, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Michigan Medical School, who focuses on host-microbiome interactions. They examined the effect of acarbose therapy, both a low dose and a high dose, on the gut community structure in mice fed either a high starch or high fiber diet rich in plant polysaccharides. "We wanted to try as much as we could to mimic the way that acarbose is administered to humans," said Dr. Koropatkin. "When humans start taking acarbose therapy, they usually start on a low dose, and then they move to a higher therapeutic dose."

The researchers found that the fecal microbiota of animals consuming a low dose of acarbose (25 ppm) was not significantly different from control animals that did not receive acarbose. However, feeding a high dose of acarbose (400 ppm) with a high starch diet substantial changed the gut microbiota structure.

Short chain fatty acids measured from stool samples increased, especially butyrate, as a result of acarbose treatment in both diets. Most notably, said the researchers, the high starch diet with a high dose of acarbose lead to an expansion of the Bacteroidaceae and Bifidobacteriaceae and a decrease in the Verruocomicorbiacea and the Bacteroidales S24-7.

Once the treatment stopped, the gut composition quickly reverted to mirror the control group, suggesting that the drug does not permanently impact the gut community. The high dose of acarbose in the plant polysaccharide diet resulted in a distinct community structure with an increased representation of Bifiidobacteriaceae and Lachnospiraceae.

"Our study shows that acarbose feeding changes the gut community structure in a reversible and diet-dependent manner, which may have implications for how these medications are ideally administered in humans," said Dr. Koropatkin.

At present, Dr. Koropatkin said a high fiber diet is still the best recommendation for an individual with diabetes or a healthy person. "From everything we know about the gut microbiota, the best thing to do is eat a high fiber diet," said Dr. Koropatkin. "This is your best chance for keeping and collecting a microbiome that produces a lot of short chain fatty acids that regulate immune development and energy homeostasis."

Dr. Koropatkin said the short chain fatty acid butyrate, in particular, has received a lot of attention because it has anti-inflammatory and anti-tumorogenic effects. "Any therapy that could potentially increase butyrate production is worth considering when we think about ways to curb intestinal and systemic inflammation," said Dr. Koropatkin.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Diabetes and Diet

Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with healthy lifestyle changes.

Fiber-rich Diet Can Reduce Non-Communicable Disease Risk

Eating a diet high in fiber can reduce the risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs). So, make sure to add lots of whole grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables to your diet to fight against NCDs.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It resembles the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by excessive gas production and bloating.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Leaky Gut Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Ear Deformities

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Nutrition Education for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive