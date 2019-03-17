medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Sports Specialization At An Early Age Could Result In More Injuries During Athletic Career

by Rishika Gupta on  March 17, 2019 at 1:27 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Specializing in one particular sport at the age of 14, could increase your chance of having injuries during your athletic career, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine.
Sports Specialization At An Early Age Could Result In More Injuries During Athletic Career
Sports Specialization At An Early Age Could Result In More Injuries During Athletic Career

Sixty million kids participate in organized athletics each year with ever-increasing amounts of children specializing in one sport before the age of 14 with hopes of a college scholarship or professional career on the line.

However, researchers presenting their work at the AOSSM/AANA Specialty Day today reveal that this early intense participation might come at the cost of increased injuries during their athletic careers.

"Our research indicated that athletes who specialized in their varsity sport before the age of 14 were more likely to report a history of injuries and multiple college injuries during the course of their athletic career," said author, Brian M. Cash, MD from the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Cash and his colleagues sent a voluntary survey to 652 athletes who participated in athletics at a single institution. Participants were asked about demographics, scholarship status, reasons for sports specialization, the age of specialization, training volume, and injury/surgical history.

A total of 202 surveys were available for analysis after some were excluded due to incomplete or incorrect survey completion. Injuries were defined as those which kept an athlete out of participation for more than one week. High training volume was defined as greater than 28 hours per week during pre-high school years.

86.9% vs. 74% of individuals who specialized early reported a history of injury, (64.6% vs. 49.4%) reported multiple injuries and these athletes were held out of sports participation an average of 15.2 vs. 7.0 weeks in those that did not specialize early.

However, early specializers were also more likely to receive a college scholarship (92.9 vs. 83.1%). Full-scholarship athletes were more likely to report multiple surgical injuries (11.7 vs 3.5%).

In addition, those who trained more than 28 hours per week in their varsity sport before high school were more likely to report multiple injuries (90.0 vs. 56.7%). Individuals with a pre-high school training volume greater than 28 hours/week were not more likely to be recruited (90.0 vs. 89%) or receive a scholarship (80% vs. 74.5%).

"Sports participation is an excellent way for kids to maintain their health and possibly even receive a college scholarship. However, our research further highlights that avoiding sports specialization before the age of 14 and minimizing training time to less than 28 hours per week, may significantly minimize a child's injury chances and promote long-term, athletic college or even elite success," said Cash.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Lack of Proper Sleep Makes Teen Athletes Injury-Prone

Teenage athletes who sleep less than eight hours every night were more likely to be injured at school sports compared to those who sleep for more than eight hours.

New Treatment Guidelines for Management of Pediatric Brain Injury

Third edition treatment guidelines seek to improve mortality rates for severe pediatric TBI.

New Evidence-based Care Benefits Patients With Acute Kidney Injury

New intervention designed to improve care for acute kidney injury (AKI) patients was linked to reductions in the length of hospital stay, shorter duration of AKI episodes.

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup Football 2014 has seen its share of injuries that are part and parcel of any sport, more so, a game like football. Know some details of the common injuries seen during a football game.

More News on:

Anal Warts World Cup 2014 Football Injuries Leg Injuries and Disorders 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Figure Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive