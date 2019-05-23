Poor Diet Linked to Preventable Cancer Burden in the US

Highlights:
- The burden of preventable cancers is on the rise in
the US due to poor diet
- Both under and overconsumption of certain foods can
be harmful to health
- This can lead to an increase in the incidence of
diet-related cancers
Preventable cancer
burden in the US is linked to poor diet, reports a new study from Tufts
University, USA. The study indicates that both under and over consumption of
foods and sugar-rich beverages could impact various types of preventable
cancers. This is a rare study that highlights the effect of diet, a modifiable
risk factor, on the incidence of cancer in the US.
The new research,
published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum
,
has estimated that dietary factors could have been responsible for 80,110 new
metastatic cancer cases in 2015, which accounted for 5.2 percent of total
cancer cases for that year in the US. Besides dietary factors, other factors
responsible for the increased incidence of cancer include excessive body
weight
(7-8%), alcohol (4-6%), and physical inactivity (2-3%).
This study is a part
of the NIH-funded Food Policy Review and Intervention Cost-Effectiveness
(Food-PRICE) Research Initiative, which is spearheaded by scientists at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy,
who are developing cost-effective nutrition strategies for improving population
health in the USA.
The study was led
by Professor Dariush
Mozaffarian, MD, MPH, DrPH, who is a cardiologist, Dean and Jean Mayer
Professor at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, and
Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston,
Massachusetts, USA.
The lead and
corresponding author of the paper was Dr. Fang Fang Zhang, MD, PhD, who is an
Associate Professor and Miriam E. Nelson Tisch Faculty Fellow at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and
Policy, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Salient Features of the Study
- Seven dietary factors were
analyzed based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination
Surveys (NHANES) for 2013-2014 and 2015-2016, conducted by the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Dietary data were linked to cancer
incidence data for 2015 from CDC's National Program of Cancer Registries
(NPCR), as well as the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance,
Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program
- Optimal dietary intake, which has
the lowest disease risk, was based on WHO's Global Burden of Disease (GBD)
Study
- All cancer cases arising from the
suboptimal diet, stratified according to age, gender, and race/ethnicity,
were estimated by modifying GBD's equation for Population Attributable
Fraction (PAF)
- Cancer burden due to suboptimal
diet was estimated based on meta-analysis data from the Third Expert
Report on "Diet, Nutrition, Physical
Activity and Cancer: A Global Perspective" published by the World
Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), UK and the American Institute for Cancer
Research (AICR), USA
Findings of the Study
- Colorectal cancer constituted the highest proportion (38.3%) and number (52,225) of cancer cases due to poor diet
- Cancers of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx constituted the
second-highest proportion (25.9%) of cancer cases due to poor diet
- The number of cancer cases, in decreasing order, due to poor diet,
include the following:
- Cancers of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx: 14,421 cases
- Uterine cancer: 3,165 cases
- Breast cancer (post-menopausal): 3,059 cases
- Kidney cancer: 2,017 cases
- Stomach cancer: 1,564 cases
- Liver cancer: 1,000 cases
- Suboptimal whole grain consumption was linked to the highest
proportion and number of cancer cases
- Consumption of other foodstuffs, in decreasing order, that led to
cancer include the following:
- Low intake of dairy products
- High intake of processed meat
- Low intake of fruits and vegetables
- High intake of red meat
- High intake of sugary beverages
- 16 percent of diet-related cancers were due to obesity
- Middle-aged (45-64 years) American men and those of other
racial/ethnic groups had the highest burden of diet-related cancers,
compared to other age, gender, or racial/ethnic groups
Limitations of the Study
The researchers
caution on the following aspects:
- Measurement
errors may be present in self-reported dietary intake
- Risk
estimates of diet-related cancers are likely to differ by age, gender, and
race/ethnicity, among other factors
- It was
not possible to establish how interactions between different dietary
factors when consumed together, would influence the outcome
Summary & Conclusion
To summarize, the
study presents the following convincing evidence on diet-related cancers:
Zhang concludes: "Our findings underscore the opportunity to
reduce cancer burden and disparities in the United States by improving food
intake."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Minority
Health and Health Disparities and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood
Institute, USA. Other funders included the United Kingdom Medical Research
Council Epidemiology Unit Core Support and the American Heart Association.
