Preventable cancer burden in the US is linked to poor diet, reports a new study from Tufts University, USA. The study indicates that both under and over consumption of foods and sugar-rich beverages could impact various types of preventable cancers. This is a rare study that highlights the effect of diet, a modifiable risk factor, on the incidence of cancer in the US.

Poor Diet Linked to Preventable Cancer Burden in the US

Salient Features of the Study

Seven dietary factors were analyzed based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) for 2013-2014 and 2015-2016, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Dietary data were linked to cancer incidence data for 2015 from CDC's National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR), as well as the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program

Optimal dietary intake, which has the lowest disease risk, was based on WHO's Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study

All cancer cases arising from the suboptimal diet, stratified according to age, gender, and race/ethnicity, were estimated by modifying GBD's equation for Population Attributable Fraction (PAF)

Cancer burden due to suboptimal diet was estimated based on meta-analysis data from the Third Expert Report on "Diet, Nutrition, Physical Activity and Cancer: A Global Perspective" published by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), UK and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR), USA

Findings of the Study

Colorectal cancer constituted the highest proportion (38.3%) and number (52,225) of cancer cases due to poor diet

Cancers of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx constituted the second-highest proportion (25.9%) of cancer cases due to poor diet

The number of cancer cases, in decreasing order, due to poor diet, include the following:

Cancers of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx: 14,421 cases



Uterine cancer: 3,165 cases



Breast cancer (post-menopausal): 3,059 cases



Kidney cancer: 2,017 cases



Stomach cancer: 1,564 cases



Liver cancer: 1,000 cases

Suboptimal whole grain consumption was linked to the highest proportion and number of cancer cases

Consumption of other foodstuffs, in decreasing order, that led to cancer include the following:

Low intake of dairy products



High intake of processed meat



Low intake of fruits and vegetables



High intake of red meat



High intake of sugary beverages

16 percent of diet-related cancers were due to obesity

Middle-aged (45-64 years) American men and those of other racial/ethnic groups had the highest burden of diet-related cancers, compared to other age, gender, or racial/ethnic groups

Limitations of the Study

Measurement errors may be present in self-reported dietary intake

Risk estimates of diet-related cancers are likely to differ by age, gender, and race/ethnicity, among other factors

It was not possible to establish how interactions between different dietary factors when consumed together, would influence the outcome

Summary & Conclusion

Risk of colorectal cancer increases due to the consumption of high red meat, high processed meat, low whole grain and low dairy products

Risk of cancers of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx increases due to low consumption of fruits and vegetables

Risk of stomach cancer increases due to high consumption of processed meat

Sugary beverages were included in the study since it is a known fact that they are linked to obesity and 13 types of cancer

Funding Source

New Study Estimates Preventable Cancer Burden Linked to Poor Diet in the U.S. - (https://now.tufts.edu/news-releases/new-study-estimates-preventable-cancer-burden-linked-poor-diet-us)

