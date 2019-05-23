Poor Diet Linked to Preventable Cancer Burden in the US

The burden of preventable cancers is on the rise in the US due to poor diet

Both under and overconsumption of certain foods can be harmful to health

This can lead to an increase in the incidence of diet-related cancers

Preventable cancer burden in the US is linked to poor diet, reports a new study from Tufts University, USA. The study indicates that both under and over consumption of foods and sugar-rich beverages could impact various types of preventable cancers. This is a rare study that highlights the effect of diet, a modifiable risk factor, on the incidence of cancer in the US.