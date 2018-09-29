medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Unhealthy Eating Habits Can Lead to Cancer: Nutritionist

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 29, 2018 at 3:01 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Following unhealthy eating habits may increase the risk of developing cancers. Make sure you eat healthy foods rich in antioxidants to prevent cancer.
Unhealthy Eating Habits Can Lead to Cancer: Nutritionist
Unhealthy Eating Habits Can Lead to Cancer: Nutritionist

Enrich your diet with green tea, curcumin, pomegranate, and broccoli -- rich in polyphenol -- to keep cancers at bay, a nutritionist said, cautioning that unhealthy eating habits lead to cancer.

"The key could be in the food we eat and in its antioxidant properties, especially regarding polyphenols," head of clinical nutrition of Mexico's General Hospital Vanessa Fuchs told EFE.

"It has been scientifically proven that foods rich with polyphenol content have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which lead to less neurodegeneration, slower aging, anti-carcinogenesis, among other benefits," she said.

She said that is why a diet poor in polyphenol is related to a higher risk of cancer including breast cancer, pancreatic, ovarian, skin, prostate, intestine and esophagus cancer.

"Green tea, for example, inhibits the spread of breast and prostate cancer cells, while curcumin and pomegranate slow the growth of prostate cancer cells," she said.

As for broccoli, the specialist said that it is rich in isothiocyanate and sulforaphane, which inhibit the growth and promote the apoptosis of cancer cells.

Fuchs said that people should be aware that factors such as exposure to light, the state of conservation and food preparation methods can affect the polyphenol content of foods.

"For example, people are used to peeling certain fruits and vegetables, yet it is often the skin that has the highest polyphenol content," she said.

In addition, cooking certain foods can lower their polyphenol content up to 75 percent, "since many polyphenols are hydrosoluble and remain in the water," the physician added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second cause of death in the world.

In 2015 alone, 8.8 million deaths in the world were caused by cancer.

Close to a third of cancer deaths were attributed to five main factors: high body mass index, low consumption of fruits and vegetables, lack of physical activity, tobacco use and alcohol consumption.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.

Unhealthy Eating Habits Triumphing Over Healthy Eating

Unhealthy Eating Habits Triumphing Over Healthy Eating

Even though healthy eating habits have increased over the past two decades, consumption of unhealthy food had outpaced it in many countries.

How to Counteract Unhealthy Eating Habits

How to Counteract Unhealthy Eating Habits

Study shows that junk-food is conducive to a habitual mode of behavior in rats -- but that the habit could easily be broken by pairing it with the right environmental cues.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices such as severe calorie restriction in diet of men or women who on a regular basis follow fad diets mainly to reduce weight.

More News on:

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky Gut Syndrome

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition caused by increased intestinal permeability of the gut. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive