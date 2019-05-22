Poor Semen Quality in Young Men in Switzerland

Highlights:
- Semen quality is very low in young men in
Switzerland
- This was revealed by a nationwide study led by the
University of Geneva
- Only 38 percent of young Swiss men had semen
quality above the threshold set by the WHO for fertile men
Poor semen quality has been reported in young Swiss men, as per the
findings of a new study conducted by the University of Geneva (UNIGE),
Switzerland, in collaboration with other institutes and with logistical support
from the Swiss Army.
Interestingly, over the past half-a-century, sperm count has
decreased drastically in men from Western countries.
But this is the first
study from Switzerland that has evaluated the reproductive health of young
Swiss men. The study has been published in the journal Andrology
, a John
Wiley & Sons publication.
The study was led
by Professor Serge Nef, Ph.D, who is Director of the Department of Genetic
Medicine and Development, Faculty of Medicine, University of Geneva,
Switzerland.
One of Nef's most
important collaborators and a co-author of the paper was Dr. Alfred Senn, who
is an Andrologist at the Assisted Medical Procreation Center (CPMA) in
Lausanne, Switzerland.
This long-term
study involved a 15-year long collaboration between many researchers from
various organizations. Besides the University of Geneva, other institutes
included the National Institute for Cancer Epidemiology and Registration
(NICER), the Swiss Center for Applied Human Toxicology (SCAHT), the FABER
Foundation, the HUG Foundation, and the Swiss National Science Foundation, as
well as many Andrology Centers across Switzerland.
Study Background
Some facts about
infertility are highlighted below that provide the background of the study:
"It's important to understand that the time needed to
conceive increases significantly if a man has a sperm concentration below 40
million per ml,"
- Infertility is the inability to conceive
even after one year of regular sexual intercourse
- The number
of infertile Swiss couples using assisted reproductive technology (ART)
between 2002 and 2010, increased from 3,000 to 6,000 annually
- Infertility
can be caused by reproductive problems in men as well as women
- The exact
cause of infertility cannot be determined in 10-15 percent of cases
- In men, the
semen quality is the major factor that determines fertility
- Major
factors that can influence a couple's fertility include the following:
- Stress
- Smoking
- Alcohol abuse
- Environmental
factors
- Epidemiological
studies from Western countries have reported a drop in sperm count from 99
million per milliliter (ml) to 47 million/ml
- Sperm
concentration in European men ranges between 41-67 million/ml
- Sperm
concentration in Swiss men is only 47 million/ml, which is the lowest of
all European countries, including the bottom three - Denmark, Norway, and
Germany
says Nef. "A man whose
sperm concentration is below 15 million per ml can be considered subfertile and
is more likely to encounter problems conceiving a child, regardless of the
fertility of his partner."
Salient Features of the Study
- This is the first nationwide study on semen quality
in young men in Switzerland
- Study participants included 2,523 Swiss men aged
between 18 and 22 years
- The participants came from all 26 cantons in
Switzerland
- All participants were conceived and born in
Switzerland
- A questionnaire regarding education, health,
lifestyle, and diet was filled by all participants
- Parents of the participants also filled a
questionnaire regarding the course of pregnancy, besides health,
lifestyle, and diet
- Questionnaires were designed to assess the
gestation conditions that could have influenced the reproductive health of
the participants
- The following parameters were analyzed:
- Semen volume
- Sperm concentration (number of sperms/ml)
- Sperm motility
- Sperm morphology
Study Findings
"We need to be cautious about a single semen
analysis,"
- 38 percent of Swiss men had semen quality above the
threshold established in 2010 by the World Health Organization (WHO) for
fertile men
- 17 percent of men had sperm concentrations below 15
million/ml
- 25 percent of men had less than 40 percent of motile
sperms
- 60 percent of men had at least one of the three
parameters (sperm concentration, sperm motility, and sperm morphology)
below the threshold set by WHO
- 5 percent of men had problems with all three
parameters simultaneously
- No difference in semen quality was detected in the
different geographical regions and linguistic areas in Switzerland, which
could account for differences in lifestyle
- No differences in semen quality were detected
between urban and rural areas
- Semen quality and fertility was
reduced in men exposed to maternal smoking during embryonic
development
indicates Senn. "It
isn't entirely predictive of a person's fertility. But, in overall terms, the
results suggest that the sperm quality of young men in Switzerland is in a
critical state and that their future fertility will in all likelihood be
affected."
Does Semen Quality Influence Testicular
Cancer?
Scientists tried to
identify whether there was a correlation between poor semen quality and
increased incidence of testicular cancer in Swiss men. This stems from the fact
that the incidence of testicular cancer has increased in Switzerland over the
past 35 years and currently, stands at 10 cases per 100,000 men, which is much
higher than in other European countries. Moreover, scientific evidence suggests
that semen quality is lower in countries with a higher incidence of
testicular cancer,
which results from altered testicular development during the embryonic
stage.
Concluding Remarks
Senn
concludes: "With the current trend for
couples to have children later in life, the low sperm count among young men in
Switzerland - combined with the declining fertility of older women - will have
an impact on conception rates and future generations. This will lead to
significant social and financial challenges for our society." References :
- Semen quality of young men in Switzerland: a nationwide cross‐sectional population‐based study - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/andr.12645)
Source: Medindia