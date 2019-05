Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

‘New AI-based deep learning technology, which detects lung cancer faster and more accurately than radiologists, will make diagnosis easier and help save many lives.’

How Does the Deep Learning System Work?

Study Procedure

6,716 de-identified LDCT scans were used for the analysis

The LDCT scans were obtained from Northwestern Medicine's Electronic Data Warehouse

The LDCT scans enabled validation of the accuracy of the deep learning system

The AI-powered technology detected even very tiny malignant lung nodules

Study Findings

The deep learning technology exhibited high specificity and sensitivity for detecting lung cancer upon first-time screening

The deep learning technology produced lesser numbers of false positives and false negatives

Fewer false positives or negatives mean better diagnostic efficacy and fewer missed tumors

The deep learning technology outperformed six radiologists when prior LDCT scans were available and were as good as the radiologists when the prior scans were unavailable

The technology enables doctors to emphatically say whether a patient has lung cancer or not

The technology prevents unnecessary invasive follow-up procedures such as lung biopsies, which are not only risky, but also costly

Lung Cancer: Facts & Figures

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer-related death in the US

160,000 lung cancer deaths occurred in 2018 in the US

Chest screening can detect lung cancer and reduce mortality rates, as per clinical trials in the US and UK

Limited access and high error rates of chest screening results in lung cancer detection at advanced stages

Treatment of lung cancer is much more difficult at advanced stages

Concluding Remarks

End-to-End Lung Cancer Screening with Three-dimensional Deep Learning on Low-dose Chest Computed Tomography - (https://aitopics.org/doc/news:86DCA4FF/)

The study was led by Dr. Mozziyar Etemadi, MD, PhD, who is a Research Assistant Professor in Biomedical Engineering and Anesthesiology at the McCormick School of Engineering and Anesthesiology, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, USA.Etemadi's collaborator was Shravya Shetty, who is a Senior Staff Software Engineer and Engineering Manager at Google, Mountain View, California, USA. The corresponding author on the paper was Dr. Daniel Tse, MD, who is a Product Manager at Google Brain, San Francisco, USA., also known as deep structured learning or hierarchical learning, is a type of machine learning technique that involves artificial neural networks. It teaches computers how to learn by example. In the present study, the power of deep learning technology was harnessed for automated evaluation of images for early diagnosis of lung cancer , enabling prompt treatment.The deep learning system was used for evaluating LDCT scans of de-identified patients with biopsy-confirmed lung cancer and its accuracy and efficiency was compared to that of experienced radiologists. In most instances, the precision of the new technology was equal to or better than that of the radiologists.The deep learning system used a primary CT scan and a prior CT scan of the patient's lungs for comparison purposes, so that the chances of occurrence of malignant lung cancer could be accurately predicted. This novel technology not only identifies a region of the scan that looks highly suspicious, but also predicts the likelihood of whether the region could undergo malignant transformation, leading to full-blown lung cancer.The deep learning model was developed by scientists at Google, while the complex and highly customized software was engineered by Etemadi's group.The salient features of the study procedure are briefly highlighted below:says Etemadi.The major findings are highlighted below:says Etemadi.Although AI-based technology still needs to be evaluated in large-scale clinical trials, it nevertheless has the potential to significantly improve the management and outcome of lung cancer patients.says Shetty.Source: Medindia