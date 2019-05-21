Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

New artificial intelligence (AI)-based deep learning technology has been developed

This technology can detect lung cancer faster and more accurately than experienced radiologists and make diagnosis easier

It has the potential to save the lives of many lung cancer patients

Artificial intelligence (AI) using deep learning technology, has successfully detected malignant lung cancer by analyzing low-dose chest computed tomography (LDCT) scans with a performance that is at par or better than that of expert radiologists, reports a new study conducted by Google and Northwestern Medicine, USA. The study has been published in