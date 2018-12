Cancers Could Increase Due to Excess Body Weight

‘Excess body weight accounts for approximately four percent of cancer cases worldwide. Various factors impact the incidence of excess body weight, including public policy, economic reforms, and marketing strategies. If the rise in body weight remains unchecked, it could increase the number of cancer cases in the future.’

What is the Prevalence of Excess Body Weight?

What is the Impact of Excess Body Weight on Cancer?

What are the Economic Drivers of Excess Body Weight?

What Role Can the World Health Organization (WHO) Play?

What Strategies Could Prevent Excess Body Weight?

Legislation to ban trans-fats in foods

Taxation on sugary beverages

Subsidizing fruits and vegetables

Reducing portion and package size of food items

Improved urban planning/design which should provide: (i) optimal residential density, (ii) interlinked footpaths, (iii) accessibility to a variety of destinations, (iv) access to public transport, (v) access to quality open public places, (vi) infrastructure for walking and cycling

Expert Opinion

Global patterns in excess body weight and the associated cancer burden - (http://dx.doi.org/10.3322/caac.21499)

The study has been published online in, which is a journal of the American Cancer Society. The paper has been authored by researchers from the American Cancer Society, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, USA and Imperial College, London, UK. The lead author of the paper is Dr. Hyuna Sung, PhD of the American Cancer Society.The study presents regional and global trends in the prevalence of excess body weight, the key factors driving the epidemic, its link with cancer, and suggests policies that could bring about a change. It indicates that excessive body weight accounted for approximately 3.9 percent of cancers globally in 2012. If this trend continues, it has been predicted that the numbers could significantly increase in the coming decades.The prevalence of excess body weight has been on the rise worldwide since the 1970s. In 2016, the global prevalence of excess body weight was 40 percent in adults and 18 percent in children within the age-group of 5-19 years. These figures translate to approximately 2 billion adults and 340 million children with excess body weight globally. Although the prevalence of excess body weight has increased throughout the world, it has been particularly high in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), possibly due to exposure to the 'Western Lifestyle', which encourages the consumption of high-energy and low-nutrient foods, accompanied by reduced physical activity.In 2015, excess body weight accounted for approximately 4 million deaths worldwide. The cost involved in the treatment and management of excess body weight globally has been estimated to be a staggering USD 2 trillion!Approximately 544,300 cancer cases were caused by excess body weight in 2012. This figure accounts for 3.9 percent of all cancer cases worldwide. The proportion of cancer cases varies from place to place. For example, it is less than one percent in LMICs, while in some high-income Western countries, in the Middle East and in the countries of Northern Africa, it varies between 7-8 percent.It has been found thatThese include cancers of the: (i) breast (postmenopausal), (ii) stomach (cardia), (iii) liver, (iv) kidney, (v) pancreas, (vi) ovary, (vii) uterus (corpus uteri), (viii) esophagus (adenocarcinoma), (ix) colon and rectum (colorectal), (x) gallbladder, (xi) thyroid, (xii) meningioma (cancer of the meninges that cover the brain), (xiii) multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer). Moreover, recent studies have indicated that excess body weight could also cause cancers of the prostate, larynx, mouth, and pharynx.The most important economic driver of excess body weight is an increase in national wealth. There is a tendency that a wealthier and more robust economy is conducive to increases in body weight and obesity. Statistics show thatHaving said this, it is not always true that increased affluence means a rise in body weight.For example, in some high-income countries of the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan and South Korea, excess body weight and obesity are quite low (4-7%). This could stem from the fact that the dietary habits in these countries have remained predominantly traditional which are low in calories and high in nutrients. Moreover, in these countries walking is an integral part of daily life.On the other hand,where the prevalence is 43 percent in case of women and 24 percent in case of men.One of the nine 2025 targets chalked-out by WHO is to halt the rise in obesity. It also aims to address the issue of the increasing global burden of non-communicable diseases such as cancer. Given the current progress in global healthcare, achieving these goals seems to be far-fetched and rather ambitious. However, the WHO is optimistic that with the collective and coordinated efforts among governments, industries and civil society, it would be possible to implement public policies that address pressing issues such as stopping the production, distribution and sale of unhealthy food products. Coupled to this, there should also be changes in the human-built environment so as to promote physical activity among the population.the authors write.Source: Medindia