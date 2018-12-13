Cancers Could Increase Due to Excess Body Weight

Excess body weight currently accounts for approximately four percent of all cancers worldwide

Various factors are responsible for the rise in body weight, including public policies, economic reforms, and marketing strategies

Reducing excess body weight could significantly decrease the incidence of cancer

Excess body weight is increasingly becoming a huge problem worldwide, according to a new study. This has been fuelled by a wide variety of factors, including public policies, economic reforms and marketing strategies. These promote the consumption of energy-rich but nutrient-deficient food, which lead to behavioral changes that encourage high food consumption without adequate physical activity. Moreover, the built environment is generally not conducive to physical activity.