Measles Vaccination in the US: Need of the Hour!

Highlights:
- Measles vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine
is urgently needed in the US
- Recent outbreaks originating from New York's
ultra-orthodox Jewish community have been reported
- Vaccination will effectively prevent measles
outbreaks and appreciably reduce the disease burden
Measles vaccination
is currently the need of the hour in the US. Despite being declared eradicated
in the US in 2000, measles is re-emerging, with recent outbreaks reported in
several US states. In 2019, 704 people in the US were infected with the highly
contagious measles virus, of which 500 never received the measles vaccine,
while the others didn't receive the recommended second dose of the vaccine.
It is believed that
recent measles outbreaks
in New York City
and Rockland County in New York, originated from the
ultra-orthodox Jewish community whose children had not been vaccinated against
the virus. The outbreaks have been declared a public health emergency by the
New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Long Island City, New
York.
‘Measles vaccination is urgently needed in the US to stop measles outbreaks originating from New York’s ultra-orthodox Jewish community. Vaccination will also prevent further outbreaks and reduce the disease burden.’
Read More..
These measles
outbreaks have raised many concerns, encompassing medical, ethical, public
health, and legal issues. Moreover, this could have an impact on the right of
parents to choose whether to vaccinate their children or not. However, from a
scientific standpoint, the necessity of vaccination for achieving 'herd
immunity' should not be forgotten.
'Herd immunity'
is said to occur
when a sufficiently large number of individuals in a population is vaccinated
against an infectious disease so that the remaining population becomes immune
to the disease. In the case of measles
, at least 90-95 percent of the population
needs to be vaccinated in order to achieve 'herd immunity.'
These issues have
been addressed in a commentary published in the American
Journal of Medicine
by researchers at the Charles E. Schmidt College
of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida, USA. The senior
author of the commentary was Professor Charles H. Hennekens, MD, DrPH, who is
the first Sir Richard Doll Professor and Senior Academic Advisor at the Charles
E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University, USA.
The co-authors of
the commentary were Rachael Silverberg, MPH, a third-year medical student;
Jennifer Caceres, MD, Associate Dean for Student Affairs; Sara Greene, MSW,
Coordinator, Department of Biomedical Science; all within the Schmidt College
of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University; and Mark Hart, EdD, Clinical
Assistant Professor, University of Florida.
Basis of the Commentary
The commentary is based on data collected
from a series of interviews with ultra-orthodox Jewish mothers in Williamsburg
County, South Carolina and Rockland County, New York. The interviews
highlighted the mothers' perceptions about the barriers to vaccination of their
children. The gist of the findings of the interviews is briefly presented
below:
- Perception of vaccination as a suspicious activity
- Influence of cultural factors discouraging
vaccination of children
- Preference for extended vaccination schedule arising from the belief
that longer breaks between shots would be less harmful to the children
- Influence of religious fatalism on non-vaccination
of children
Both Hennekens
and his co-authors felt that the strong social networks prevailing in the
ultra-orthodox Jewish community could be judiciously exploited to stop the
spread of misinformation about vaccines.
"Our data suggest the possibilities that establishing
trust, influencing social networks as well as media and cultural or religious
factors among ultra-orthodox Jewish mothers may have a favorable impact on
measles vaccination,"
says Hennekens.
Measles Vaccination Challenges among the US
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Community
"Community members of influence, including rabbis,
health care practitioners, and mothers of high social standing should be
identified and recruited to serve as advocates for childhood immunization,"
- Anti-vaccination Propaganda: Dissemination of anti-vaccination
pamphlets within the ultra-orthodox Jewish community
- Distrust in Health Services: Lack of trust in health interventions
such as vaccination campaigns implemented by health personnel outside
their community
- Poverty: Abject poverty is a major factor that deprives
access to healthcare services. Of the 16 percent ultra-orthodox Jewish
households that make up the total Jewish population in New York City, 45
percent families live 150 percent below the federal poverty line
- Lack of Education: This directly impacts how informed
choices are made about health interventions. In 62 percent of
ultra-orthodox Jewish households, neither parent is educated above high
school standard
- Large Family Size: Ultra-orthodox Jewish families, on
average have over 8 children, making them vulnerable to catching
infections due to intermingling
- Overcrowding: Having large families means domestic
overcrowding, which increases the chances of transmission of infectious
diseases like measles
says Silverberg.
"The success of these partnerships would
be dependent upon the strength and durability of relationships forged between
health officials and the community."
Measles Vaccination Challenges among the US General
Population
- Lack of Vaccine Coverage: US citizens born between 1957 and 1989
have received only one dose of the measles,
mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which confers 97 percent protection
against the virus. Since 1989, two doses of the MMR vaccine has been
recommended
- Increased Vulnerability to Infections:
Living in close
proximity within the same room or apartment, without being vaccinated, can
increase chances of catching measles from an infected roommate by 90
percent
- Requirement for Revaccination: This is recommended under the
following circumstances:
- Persons
who were vaccinated before one year of age
- Persons
who received the killed measles vaccine (KMV)
- Persons
who were vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 with an unknown and
uncharacterized vaccine
Concluding Remarks
Hennekens
concludes: "Health care providers and their
patients may wish to consider that vaccination of a few may abort future
epidemics and the need for vaccination of many to reduce the preventable
morbidity and mortality from measles."
References :
- Measles Vaccination: 'All for One and One for All' - (http://www.fau.edu/newsdesk/articles/measles-outbreaks.php)
Source: Medindia