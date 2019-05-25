Measles Vaccination in the US: Need of the Hour!

Measles vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is urgently needed in the US

Recent outbreaks originating from New York's ultra-orthodox Jewish community have been reported

Vaccination will effectively prevent measles outbreaks and appreciably reduce the disease burden

Measles vaccination is currently the need of the hour in the US. Despite being declared eradicated in the US in 2000, measles is re-emerging, with recent outbreaks reported in several US states. In 2019, 704 people in the US were infected with the highly contagious measles virus, of which 500 never received the measles vaccine, while the others didn't receive the recommended second dose of the vaccine.