Obesity May Up Colorectal Cancer Risk in Younger Women

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 12, 2018 at 3:12 PM
Obesity was associated with a higher risk of early-onset colorectal cancer (CRC) among women younger than 50, reports a new study.
New cases of CRC and death are increasing among people younger than 50, and the reasons for this are largely unknown. This study used data from a large group of women in the Nurses' Health Study II to examine the association of obesity with CRC diagnosed before age 50.

The study included 85,256 women ages 25 to 42 who were free of cancer and inflammatory bowel disease when they enrolled in the study and followed up from 1989 through 2011.

Current body mass index (BMI), BMI at age 18 and weight gain since age 18 (exposures); relative risk, which is a statistical measure of probability, for new early-onset CRC (outcome).

This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot totally control for all the natural differences that could explain the study results.

The authors of the study are Yin Cao, M.P.H., Sc.D., of the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, and coauthors

There were 114 cases of early-onset CRC among the 85,256 women studied. Higher current BMI, BMI at age 18 and weight gain since early adulthood were associated with increased risk of early-onset CRC.

Obesity, which is a BMI of 30 or above, was associated with the highest risk. The limitations of the study included mainly white women, so the findings need to be validated among other races/ethnicities and among men.

Obesity and weight gain since early adulthood were associated with increased risk of early-onset CRC. This study highlights the importance of weight control throughout life and the potential role of body weight in complementing CRC screening for the early detection of early-onset CRC.

Source: Eurekalert

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Obesity during Pregnancy: Know the Risks

Obesity during Pregnancy: Know the Risks

Women with a body mass index >30 are obese and are at a higher risk for gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Macrosomia and birth defects are risks seen in the babies.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Cancer and Homeopathy Bulimia Nervosa Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Body Mass Index Cancer Facts Liposuction Cancer 

