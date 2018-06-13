medindia
Genetic Missense Mutations Linked to Autism Spectrum Disorder Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 13, 2018 at 2:21 AM
Framework that identifies genetic missense mutations associated with autism spectrum disorder was developed by the team which includes Carnegie Mellon University's Kathyrn Roeder.
Genetic Missense Mutations Linked to Autism Spectrum Disorder Discovered

Missense mutations occur when there is a change in one gene's DNA base pair, and the change results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the gene's protein. The findings of the study are published in Nature Genetics.

"Identifying genetic mutations that increase the likelihood of disease is a major challenge to progress for personalized medicine. Using a machine learning model that predicts which mutations are likely to perturb the human interactome network, we showed that these mutations are much more likely to occur in autistic children than their siblings," said Roeder, the UPMC Professor of Statistics and Life Sciences in the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences. "This result extends to several other mental disorders suggesting that our finding may have even broader applicability."

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Quiz on Autism

Quiz on Autism

It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your knowledge on the facts of autism with this ...

Are Antipsychotic Drugs Safe for Autism Kids?

Are Antipsychotic Drugs Safe for Autism Kids?

Children with intellectual difficulty or autism are more prone to Depression and Injury, finds a new study.

Food Allergies More Common in Children With Autism

Food Allergies More Common in Children With Autism

Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are more prone to food allergies, found new research.

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

McArdle Disease

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

