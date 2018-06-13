Framework that identifies genetic missense mutations associated with autism spectrum disorder was developed by the team which includes Carnegie Mellon University's Kathyrn Roeder.

Genetic Missense Mutations Linked to Autism Spectrum Disorder Discovered

‘Mutations that disrupt the function of proteins are widely recognized as a risk source for development disorders such as intellectual disability, congenital heart defects and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).’

Missense mutations occur when there is a change in one gene's DNA base pair, and the change results in the substitution of one amino acid for another in the gene's protein. The findings of the study are published in Nature Genetics."Identifying genetic mutations that increase the likelihood of disease is a major challenge to progress for personalized medicine. Using a machine learning model that predicts which mutations are likely to perturb the human interactome network, we showed that these mutations are much more likely to occur in autistic children than their siblings," said Roeder, the UPMC Professor of Statistics and Life Sciences in the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences. "This result extends to several other mental disorders suggesting that our finding may have even broader applicability."Source: Eurekalert